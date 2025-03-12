Australian mining exploration company Lindian Resources commissions US$1.3m construction of access road to its Kangankunde rare earth mine in Balaka

* Kangankunde rare earth mine project is a shining example of the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investment, job creation and economic growth

* The project is expected to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, and contribute to the country’s economic development — Mining Minister Zikhale N’goma

By Duncan Mlanjira

Australian mining exploration and development company, Lindian Resources Limited (ASX: LIN) has launched construction of a 5km access road to its Kangankunde rare earth mine in Balaka District, which is to ignite mining operations in 2026 at what will become the site of the world’s largest rare earth deposit.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the US$1.3 million construction of the 5km access road was graced by Minister of Mining, Kenneth Zikhale N’goma and witnessed by Linden’s chairperson Rob Martin from Perth, Australia.

Zikhale N’goma said the Kangankunde rare earth mine project “is a shining example of the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investment, job creation and economic growth”.

“The project is expected to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, and contribute to the country’s economic development,” he said. “I am proud to witness this significant milestone, which represents a major step forward in unlocking the vast mineral potential of our great nation.



Chairman Rob Martin said: “This significant step forward demonstrates our commitment to bringing the Kangankunde rare earth project into production, which will have a positive impact on the local community, create jobs, and contribute to Malawi’s economic growth.”

According to Lindian Resources country manager, Eng. Trevor Hiwa, the access road — whose construction has been contracted to Mota Engil and is expected to completed in 18 weeks — will enable the safe and efficient transportation of personnel, equipment and materials to the mine site, paving the way for the successful operation of the mine.

Hiwa added that the access road will will open the Kangankunde mine to important transport corridors to the global markets: “The access road marks an important phase towards bringing our rare earth resource closer to the mining stages, which will have a positive impact on the country’s economy.”



In its statement, the Australian company says the Kangankunde rare earth deposit has an estimated value of US$1 billion during its initial mine life.

The Kangankunde rare earth project is a significant investment in Malawi’s mining sector, with the potential to become one of the world’s leading rare earth producers.

Lindian Resources Limited has received full permits for the project that includes construction, mining and processing — and is expected to commence operations upon finalisation of financing.

The company adds that it is committed to contributing to Malawi’s economic growth through the Kangankunde mining operations, aligning with the the country’s MW2063 national vision — which aims to transform Malawi into an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation by 2063.

When in operation, the Kangankunde project will be considered one of the world’s largest rare earths deposits and is forecast to provide stable economic and social benefits to Malawi, via taxes and royalties, jobs and business opportunities as well as social and infrastructure investment.

Additional flow on benefits will be generated from bringing mining investment and development to the region.

Meanwhile, the presence of Lindian Resources Limited is being felt in Balaka as in October last year as it handed over Chanthunya police unit it constructed for the district as its contribution towards safety and rural growth in the community it is operating in.

The facility was handed over to Commissioner of Police for the Eastern Region, Barbra Mchenga Tsiga, who said: “We welcome Lindian’s commitment to partner with us in law enforcement efforts which ensure that law, calm and order prevail during the lifespan of their Kangankunde mine.

“The Police Unit will provide safety to communities in the area, which include churches, schools, a health centre and local SMEs.”

Chanthunya police unit is designed to provide a secure environment for both the local community and Lindian’s operations, and aligns with the company’s community engagement plan — that demonstrate its dedication to safety, community development and corporate social responsibility.

“We are proud to contribute to the safety and well-being of the Chanthunya community,” the company’s Alwyn Vorster had said. “This police unit represents our commitment to fostering mutual trust and cooperation, economic growth, and improved livelihoods.”

