Auditors publishes list of contestants for February 25 SULOM elective AGM

Two horse race for presidency between Fleetwood Haiya and incumbent Tiya Somba Banda

* Vice-presidency is between incumbent Colonel Gilbert Mitawa and David Kanyenda

* General secretary is between incumbent Williams Banda and Thokozani Chimbali

By Duncan Mlanjira

Crowe J&W, who have been retained as auditors and conferred with the powers to oversee the nomination process for the February 25 elections of office bearers for the Super League of Malawi (SULOM), has released list of contestants as nominated by various affiliates.

The auditors thus asks SULOM posts contestants to confirm their interest to contest by Friday, February 17 as received by February 11 — the closing date of submissions of nominations.

The contestants for presidency are incumbent Tiya Somba Banda and Fleetwood Haiya whose vice-presidency is between incumbent Colonel Gilbert Mitawa and David Kanyenda.

The post of general secretary is between incumbent Williams Banda and Thokozani Chimbali and surprisingly David Kanyenda has also been nominated for post of vice-general secretary against Major Denis Flao Mwale and Donnex Chilonga.

The post of treasurer that was held by Malinda Chinyama is up unopposed through Allie Mwachande while Solomon Gomezgani Mchawi is also unopposed as legal advisor.

There are nine contestants for ordinary executive committee members — Charles Manyungwa, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, Henry Banda, Akuzike Kafwamba, Daudi Mtanthiko, William Nhlane, Godfrey Makawano, Mavuto Missi and Ronald Chiwaula.

Incumbent president, Somba Banda regards that his tenure of office from 2019 has laid strong foundation of football professionalism — highly highlighting the “landmark revenues in TV broadcasting rights from a meagre K18 million to K116 million”.

In an earlier interview, Somba-Banda said his administration opened up additional revenue streams for teams in terms of kit sponsorship and also enjoyed strong relationship with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) that led to K100 million annual grant.

He also highlights that his administration re-negotiated the sponsorship package with Super League sponsors, TNM, leading to increase of prize money from K15 million to K40 million — which is a 166% increase and with K82 million of the K100 million sponsorship going directly to the teams.

Also being touted as a success story is rolling out the automated Super League Competition Management System (CMS) in line with Confederation of African Football (CAF) and world football governing body FIFA standards — as well as securing players’ medical insurance contract with Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM).

Going forward, Somba-Banda said: “Clubs will now be receiving a minimum of K5 million annual grant from SULOM and will no longer be required to pay their club licensing surety.”

On his part, Haiya — who officially launched his manifesto last Saturday in Lilongwe — told the delegates that included Minister of Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire as well as his predecessor, Richard Chimwendo Banda, that once elected he will set up a professional and effective SULOM secretariat in order to ensure smooth operations of the operations.

He said for a long time SULOM has been operating without secretariat, which is against SULOM constitution that envisages an Executive Committee (Exco) that is fully supported by a professional secretariat.

“The Exco sets policy direction, and the secretariat implements. However, for the longest period, Exco has shouldered the responsibility of the secretariat by carrying out the day to day operational work.

“As a result, this has affected the ability of the Exco to provide sound strategic direction for the development and growth of the League.”

Recognising that a vibrant and effective secretariat is a key driver to the development of football, Haiya said he will ensure the restructuring of SULOM office will be built on a professional and commercially viable foundation.

“Among others, the secretariat will have a chief executive officer (CEO), financial & administration manager and a marketing manager. The secretariat will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of SULOM while executive committee will focus on policy formulation and provision of strategic guidance.”

He added that the secretariat will facilitate effective and efficient management of perennial bottlenecks currently faced by the league administrators — among which include “feeble commercialization efforts, delays in financial reports, player registration and handling of complaints”.

Other challenges include “game & gate management, the failure to embrace digital platforms and leveraging on existing e-networks advanced by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and world governing body, FIFA.

Haiya also promised to serve clubs in their best interest while initiating and implementing SULOM Strategic Plan as the best tool and also pledged to realizing the full potential of Malawi elite league through vibrant commercialization while supporting Super League clubs to be professional and financially stable.

On commercialization, Haiya said it is sad that currently SULOM has no commercialisation strategy and as a result, the league has no corporate brand.

“It has failed to fully exploit existing and future commercial opportunities. Without a corporate brand, SULOM cannot attract investors and commercial partners. It cannot engage in and establish

viable business deals which can increase club revenues.

“To address this gap, my leadership will engage in an aggressive commercialisation drive which will not only increase revenue for the league and the clubs but create a corporate brand.

“This commercialisation drive will build on the current source of funds while exploring new commercial avenues,” he said, while also pledging to maximise on gate revenue by improving gate management systems, from inception to execution, to minimise gate fraud.”

Haiya highlighted that his administration shall undertake “due diligence in recruitment of gate management firms though a thoroughly set procurement procedure that will call for an expression of interest. Only firms that will satisfy required standards and capacity will be recruited.”