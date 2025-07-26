Atupele Muluzi name Rex Kalolo as running mate for September 16 presidential election

* They join former State President Joyce Banda and her 2012-2014 administration’s Vice-President Khumbo Kachali as running mate

* Former State President Peter Mutharika, who unveiled former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Jane Ansah (retired)

* Independent candidates Adil Chilungo & Melvis Mwalukuwo and Milward Tobias & Henry Mdebwe

By Duncan Mlanjira

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi has named Rex Kalolo as his running mate for the September 16 General Election.

They now join the race along with former State President Joyce Banda and her 2012-2014 administration’s Vice-President Khumbo Kachali as running mate; former State President Peter Mutharika, who picked former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Jane Ansah (retired) to run with him.

And along with two independent candidates Adil Chilungo & Melvis Mwalukuwo and Milward Tobias & Henry Mdebwe — while one candidate, Nationalist Patriotic Party leader, Daniel Dube was asked by MEC to re-submit his nomination papers by July 30 after his running mate, Dunstan Mwaungulu submitted incomplete declaration form and absence of identification copies.

The highlight of yesterday’s nomination papers presentations Jane Ansah being named as Mutharika’s running mate, who is infamous of the disputed 2029 presidential election that was riddled with Tippex controversy leading to opposition parties to seek court intervention that led to the Constitutional Court to nullify the results which Mutharika was declared the winner.

In the re-run, the Tonse Alliance — led by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party — won the election with Chakwera as President and late Saulos Chilima as his Vice-President.

Interestingly, in the 2019, Mutharika’s running mate was Everton Chimulirenji who was then Member of Parliament for Ntcheu North West Constituency and a senior DPP member where Ansah is also contesting for seat in the National Assembly.

She defeated Chimulirenji in the DPP’s constituency primary election, which prompted the Chimulirenji to leave the party citing internal conflicts and alleged mistreatment by some senior members.

Chimulirenji, who previously served as a Cabinet Minister under DPP-led admistration, then defected to the UTM Party, saying he no longer felt respected or valued in the DPP.

“I realised that remaining in DPP could have damaged my image due to internal conflicts and personal attacks from some individuals who do not wish the party well,” Chimulirenji told the media.

Ahead of Mutharika’s presentation of his nomination papers and the announcement of his running mate, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president, Enoch Kamzingeni Chihana announced that his party has gone into an electoral alliance with the DPP.

Chihana expressed his “disappointment at the total number of presidential candidates vying for the highest office in the land”, saying: “With 20 individuals seeking the presidency, it is clear that many are driven by personal ambition rather than a genuine desire to serve the nation.

“In a country struggling with pressing economic challenges, this dissonance of candidacies is a luxury we can ill afford. Therefore, I have decided not to join this calamity of greed individuals who are eager to satisfy their personal interests and not that of a common man.”

After Atupele Muluzi, former Leader of Opposition when he was with DPP, Kondwani Nankhumwa — now representing his own People’s Development Party (PDP) — follows from 13h30 with independent, Cosmas Felix Chipojola schedule for 15h30.

UTM Party’s Dalitso Kabambe will be next tomorrow, July 27 from 09h00 along with Akwame Banda of Anyamata, Atsikana, Azimayi (AAA) from 13h30 and Rev. Hardwick Kaliya (15h30).

On Monday, July 28, it’s for David Mbewe of Liberation for Economic Freedom Party (LEFP) at 09h00, followed by People’s Transformation Party (Petra) president, Kamuzu Walter Chibambo (13h30).

Current Vice-President, Michael Bizwick Usi — representing Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu Party will be expected at BICC from 09h00 on Tuesday, July 29 from 09h00, followed by Patriotic Citizens Party (PCP) president, Jordan Sauti (11h00) and former Vice-President in UDF administration, Cassim Chilumpha from 13h30 — representing Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD).