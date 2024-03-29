Atletico Petroleos carrying the hopes of Angolan football on the continent against TP Mazembe

* The double-legged affair starts today (away) and April 6 (home) as Petro are yet to go all the way in any CAF Inter-Club competition



Atletico Petroleos are carrying the hopes of Angolan football as the only club representing the nation of 34 million people in the current season of the CAF Champions League.

Founded 44 years to grow into the most successful club in the country, Os Tricolores, as the club is affectionately known, are preparing to make their second quarterfinal appearance when they face five-time champions TP Mazembe in the double-legged affair on today (away) and April 6 (home).

Petro are yet to go all the way in any CAF Inter-Club competition, but with this being their second appearance in the knockout stages, the Angolan side will be hoping to go all the way this season.

Atletico Petroleos, also known as Petro de Luanda or Petro was formed in 1980 and they are celebrating 44 years of existence as a club.

The club plays its home matches at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda which has a capacity of 48,000 and they are the current champions of the Angolan Premier League which has taken their titles to a record 17, with their first title league dating back to 1982.

Petro also won the Angola Cup 14 times and Angola Super Cup 6 times but are yet to taste continental success in any of the CAF Inter-club competitions. Their best run came in the 2021/22 season where they reached the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League after shocking Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coach Alexandre Santos is a Portugal-born, who was appointed by the club in 2021 and the 47-year-old coach is in his second appointment as head coach at club level after his first stint with FC Alverca in Portugal.

He has also been head coach of Sporting CP U23 side which was preceded by being assistant at SC Braga and other clubs in Portugal.

Hugo Marques is Petro’s trusted man in between the sticks. The lanky shot stopper is a key figure for coach Santos’ side and not only through his shot stopping and acrobatic saves, but his leadership and command of his defense affords the club a strong leader on the pitch.

They have to contend TP Mazembe who are making a strong comeback aiming to reclaim their former glory.

Winners of the CAF Champions League in 2010 and 2015, and finalists of the FIFA Club World Cup™ in 2010, the Lushois seem to have rediscovered the winning formula in this edition of the Champions League.

Finishing second in Group A behind Mamelodi Sundowns, it’s worth noting that the last encounter between the two teams date back to March 15, 2009, where the Ravens emerged victorious in the double clash.

Can the Congolese repeat this success fifteen years later? One thing is certain: Lamine N’Diaye’s men will leave no stone unturned to fulfill this destiny.

At the end of the 1949 season, Englebert FC (former name of Mazembe) finished first and undefeated in the national championship. To immortalize this achievement, the officials decided to add the qualifier ‘Tout Puissant’ (All Powerful) to Englebert.

The trophy cabinet of TP Mazembe is simply remarkable — they have won the national championship 19 times and the DR Congo Cup five times.

1967, 1968, 2009, 2010, and 2015 mark the victorious editions of TPM in the Champions League and the Lushois have also won the CAF Super Cup three times and clinched two Confederation Cups.

Their coach, Lamine N’diaye boasts one of the most impressive resumes on the continent — a double champion of DR Congo with the Ravens in 2009 and 2010, the Senegalese returned to take over the team in 2023.

Key player Joel Beya is the pride of the city. At 24, the Lubumbashi native aims to raise the colors of his homeland high and known for his accuracy in front of the goal, the forward is also a selfless player.

The top assist provider in the championship in 2022, Beya aims to leave his mark on this edition of the Champions League.