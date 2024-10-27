Association for Women in Media reaches out to Mai Mbambande Elderly Home with relief food

* As women in media, we felt it was important to donate these items to the elderly home, to help them in their daily needs

* The elderly people need to be valued, respected and cared for by the society

By Sarah Munthali, MANA

As part of initiatives being taken to celebrate mothers during the month of October, Association for Women in Media (AWOME) yesterday, assisted Mai Mbambande Elderly Home in Lilongwe with assorted food relief items and soap.

“As women in media, we felt it was important to donate these items to the elderly home, to help them in their daily needs,” said AWOME national vice-chairperson, Lisa Malango, who applauded Mai Mbambande home for taking care of the elderly people

She added that the elderly people need to be valued, respected and cared for by the society.

In her vote of thanks, founder of Mai Mbambande Elderly Home, Deborah Mbale, said the assistance Wes very much appreciated, saying: “We are going through difficult times financially and for the association to bring us this support, we really appreciate.”

She called on other well-wishers to render support to the elderly home in order to ease some of the challenges they face.

One of the elderly people, Grace Kathelele appealed for more support towards the elderly, while bemoaning accusations of witchcraft towards them, saying they breed hate.

“Some of us who are at this elderly home would have been dead by now because we were chased from our homes and accused of being witches,” she said. “Thanks to Mai Mbambande we now have shelter and we are able to eat.”

Located at Dzama Village in Traditional Authority Chitukula, Mai Mbambande Elderly Home supports 84 elderly men and women.