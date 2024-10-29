Association for Women in Media North Chapter supports Mzuzu’s Upendo Childrens Village with domestic needs

* We face numerous challenges including shortage of foodstuffs, therefore any kind of assistance towards us is very welcome



* We are always pleased to see visitors like you engaging our children in various aspects—Director Pastor Floncy Mkisi

By Mayamiko Nyirenda, MANA

On the same day that Association for Women in Media (AWOME) assisted Mai Mbambande Elderly Home in Lilongwe with food and non-food relief items, the associations Northern Region Chapter also reached out to Upendo Children’s Village in Mzuzu City with assorted items which included sugar, cooking oil, laundry soap worth K250,000.

AWOME general secretary for the Northern Chapter, Towera Katswiri said the grouping decided to assist the children’s hone having considered numerous challenges the institution faces in its day-to-day operations.

She added that besides the donation, the grouping of the women scribes thought it wise to visit and offer emotional support to children at the facility in response to recent incidents where some children resorted to committing suicide after failing to cope with some challenges.

“You might be aware that at this place there are children from various communities who have gone through circumstances that sometimes make them feel bad about themselves,” she said.

“Therefore, we decided to visit cheer these children so that they feel loved and that they are cared for. We encouraged them to at least share their problems with someone rather than taking their life away when they face stress.

Pastor Floncy Mkisi, director for Upendo Children’s Village that currently hosts over 50 children aged between two and 18 years, acknowledged the need for emotional counseling for the children, saying some children are at the facility not because they are orphans but because of some unpleasant circumstances they encountered in their parents houses.

“As an orphanage, we face numerous challenges including shortage of foodstuffs, therefore any kind of assistance towards us is very welcome. We are always pleased to see visitors like you engaging our children in various aspects,” she said.

In Lilongwe, AWOME reached out to Mai Mbambande Elderly Home as part of initiatives being taken to celebrate mothers during the month of October and national vice-chairperson, Lisa Malango applauded the home for taking care of the elderly people

She added that the elderly people need to be valued, respected and cared for by the society and in hher vote of thanks, founder of Mai Mbambande Elderly Home, Deborah Mbale, said the assistance was very much appreciated.

“We are going through difficult times financially and for the association to bring us this support, we really appreciate,” she said while calling on other well-wishers to render support to the elderly home in order to ease some of the challenges they face.

Located at Dzama Village in Traditional Authority Chitukula, Mai Mbambande Elderly Home supports 84 elderly men and women.—Edited by Maravi Express