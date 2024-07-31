Asset declaration to win back public confidence—MP Shadric Namalomba

Namalomba (right) during the meeting

By Blackson Mkupatira, MANA

The Parliamentary Monitoring Committee on Asset Declarations has urged all listed public officers in Chiradzulu District to declare their assets annually in line with the Public Officers Declaration of Assets, Liabilities & Business Interests Act to foster public confidence in the public service.

Speaking during a sensitisation meeting with Chiradzulu District Council officials yesterday, member of the Parliamentary monitoring committee, Shadric Namalomba emphasised the need to declare assets, saying failure to do so results in lack of trust in public institutions and officers.

“People are pointing fingers, accusing us, public officers, of stealing or misusing taxpayers’ money,” Namalomba said. “This is one way to show that we are here to serve them, not to steal from them.”

Namalomba observed that many officers were not complying with the law regarding asset declaration — giving an example that in the 2023/24 fiscal year, the compliance rate was about 70%.

“Even among those who comply, challenges such as incomplete data, inaccuracies and poor handwriting have been identified. That is why we decided to hold these sensitisation meetings to address these issues.”

Namalomba added that there was need to restore trust in public offices, warning that those who fail to declare their assets risk losing their property to the state under the law.

“Do not view this exercise as a witch hunt — consider it an opportunity to clear your names if you are ever accused of corruption or misusing taxpayers’ money in the future. By having documented evidence, you can protect yourselves, so take this seriously,” he said.

Another Parliamentary Monitoring Committee member, Lilian Patel, said misuse of public resources by officers significantly contributes to rising poverty levels in the country.

“All Members of Parliament, Ward Councilors and Cabinet Ministers have declared their assets — even the State President,” she said. “Now we want all public officers entrusted with public funds to do the same so that we are aware of their sources of wealth and can hold them accountable whenever we see that things are not adding up.”

Chiradzulu District Commissioner, Francis Matewere expressed gratitude to the Parliamentary committee for visiting the Council and urged all officers in the district to comply with asset declaration regulations to enhance transparency and accountability.