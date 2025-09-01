Asimenye Simwaka scores 5 in Malawi Scorchers two 3-0 victories in international friendlies against Lesotho

* Sabina Thom scored the 3rd in the first match on Friday and went on to assist Simwaka’s two goals yesterday

* The two friendlies form part of Malawi’s build-up to the COSAFA Women’s Championship and the crucial WAfCON qualifiers against Angola in October

Malawi women’s national football team, the Scorchers, wrapped up their two-match friendly series against Lesotho on a high, securing a second successive 3-0 victory at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre yesterday after the same score line that was achieved on Friday.

Star striker Asimenye Simwaka was the hero once again, netting a stunning hat-trick yesterday while on Friday she netted a brace — with captain Sabina Thom claiming the third.

Sabina Thom went on to assist Simwaka’s two goals yesterday, when her well taken corner kick in first-half stoppage time was met by Asimenye who rose high to head into the far post.





On Friday, the Scorchers also dominated the game and went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead from the superb brace from Asimenye Simwaka.

In the second half, captain Sabina Thom added her name to the scoresheet to seal a convincing win for Malawi.

The two friendlies form part of Malawi’s build-up to the COSAFA Women’s Championship and the crucial Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) qualifiers against Angola in October.

This was the team’s 8th international friendly ahead of the two competitions having played two each against Zambia and South Africa and one each against Morocco and Uganda.

Head coach Lovemore Fazili described the two encounters with Lesotho as a rollercoaster, noting Lesotho’s strong first-half display but praised his players for adjusting tactically after the break.

“These two matches mean a lot,” he told the media. “Most players have shown heart and improvement that they can deliver for the team. We believe we will have a good game against Angola in the WAfCON qualifiers.”

He also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the new players who were given opportunities across both matches, highlighting midfielder Funny Moyo, whose introduction in the second half changed the game’s tempo.

“I am very happy that we have a squad with many players who are doing well. Some international players don’t always come for COSAFA, so the performance of the girls has given us confidence,” Fazili said.—Content by FAM Media; edited by Maravi Express