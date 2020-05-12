Asian Business Community spends over K600m in the COVID-19 response initiative

By Duncan Mlanjira

Since its formation on March 26, just after President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika declared a State of Disaster on March 20 in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, Asian Business Community (ABC) COVID-19 Task Force has spent over K600 million towards assisting the government’s preventive response measures.

This was disclosed on Monday by the ABC COVID-19 Task Force chairperson Faizal Aboo at a press briefing at Hotel Victoria in Blantyre where the committee outlined some of the tasks completed that include equipping the Ministry of Health isolation, quarantine and treatment center at Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) Kameza campus in Blantyre.

The funds for Kameza COVID-19 Isolation Centre were raised by well wishers from the ABC within 72 hours of the budget being received.

Other tasks done, upon request from Blantyre District Health (DHO) whom the task force is closely working with right from the start, include the procurement of ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPEs), whose 100 sets were supplied within 24 hours.

ABC COVID-19 Task Force also provided two state-of-the-art ambulances for Blantyre DHO for their response and mobile testing, also as requested.

Also facilitated are medications and the provision of medical personnel as well as identifying a location to be equipped with isolation, quarantine and treatment center in Zomba.

In his presentation of the work done, the grouping’s vice-chairperson, Dr. Parth Patel said other initiatives done include printing 200,000 awareness leaflets that have been distributed nationwide — under the ‘Do The Five’ moto — and electing billboards with the same educational messages in easily visible positions.

Recognizing the swift and well coordinated initiatives done, it pleased the President to appoint one of its members to be part of the 21-member Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, that replaced the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19 that was set up on March 7 before the State of Disaster was declared on March 20.

“We express our gratitude to His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for entrusting us to contribute our knowledge and expertise towards the national agenda,” said Patel, a medical doctor by profession.

“ABC thanks the Ministry of Health and the Blantyre DHO, with whom we are working side by side for the accessibility, time and understanding during the most trying circumstance.

“The only way to limit the impact is to work together and ABC intends to provide all the support possible,” he said.

The ABC COVID-19 Task Force’s participating organisations are: Anjuman Himayatul Islam Zomba; Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Temple Limbe; Bilal Trust; Blantyre Muslim Jamaat; Limbe Muslim Jamaat; Malawi Telugu Association; Pakistan Welfare Association; Shree Hindu Seva Mandal, Blantyre; Sikh Association Sri Lankan Association and Asian Muslim Relief Aid.

Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, to be reporting directly to the President, has two co-chairpersons, Dr. John Phuka of the College of Medicine and Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph

Minister of Health, Jappie Mhango, who led the Special Cabinet Committee is just a member, together with other ministers from Disaster Management Affairs & Public Events; Justice & Constitutional Affairs and Information, Civic Education & Communications Technology.

Other ministers include Local Government & Rural Development; Gender, Child Development & Community Development; Labour, Skills & Innovation and Population Planning & Social Welfare.

Other members are the ABC COVID-19 Task Force; chairperson of Public Affairs Committee (PAC), Monsignor Dr. Patrick Thawale; Prince Kapondamgaga (president of Malawi Confederation Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) and Lobin Lowe, MCP Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Central — who is Leader of the Opposition in the august House.

Senior Chief Lukwa represents Chiefs Council; Innocencia Chirombo — Executive Director, Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) — to represent health services in the private sector while Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) is represented by Executive Director, George Jobe.

Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) has Luther Mambala President as a member, followed by Rev. Patrick Semphere — chairperson of Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

Executive Director of Council for Non-Governmental Organizations in Malawi (CONGOMA), Voice Mhone is also a member as well as Makbul Latif representing and Dr. Robert Egolet, Country Director for Peking University Global Health Research, Development and Training Bureau.