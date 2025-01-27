Ashraful Aid reaches out to Bangwe primary school learners with learning materials in commemoration of International Education Day

* Implemented its ‘Coming-Back-to-School’ project by providing the learners with writing materials

By Agatha Kadzinje, MANA

As the world commemorates the International Education Day, Ashraful Aid International has taken a significant step to support education by providing educational materials to over 100 primary school learners at Swalihina Institute in Bangwe Township, Blantyre.

The organisation implemented the ‘Coming-Back-to-School’ project by providing the learners with writing materials that included exercise books, pens, carrier-bags, rubbers, pencils, toys, and snacks.

Presenting the educational material yesterday, Ashraful Aid International project coordinator, Dickson Laja emphasised that education is the most powerful transformative tool that equips individuals for a better future.

“The foundation must be sharpened to ensure a brighter future,” he said. “Organisations should also extend their support to children in the lower classes, just as they do for those in the upper classes.

“This is why our organisation has chosen to focus on building a strong foundation,” Laja said, while encouraging the public to not only motivate their children to attend their religious congregation,but where necessary to ensure that children go to school for the good of national development.

“Education is as important as religion. Self-development stems from education. Malawi should strike a balance between these two aspects,” he said.

Inclusive education consultant, Elard Katanda, who was the guest of honor at Swalihina Institute, commended Ashraful Aid International for its drive towards improving education at Bangwe, describing education as a catalyst for socio-economic development.

“This initiative should also inspire parents to motivate their children to pursue education,” he said. “Education in Islam is important as it equips individuals to perform their religious duties effectively.”

Katanda, therefore, commended the donation of toys stating that this will foster innovation and promote early children’s development and he called upon other organisations and individuals of goodwill to support communities with long-term and sustainable educational resources, adding that the education sector deserves adequate support.

One of the leaners, Joseph Twaibu, said they face a lot of challenges, including the lack of writing materials, which sometimes compel them to drop out of school.

He also noted that they lack other necessities, such as school uniforms, and are often sent back home from school, appealing to well-wishers to provide further assistance.

Every year on January 24, the world commemorates International Day of Education and the Ministry of Education in Malawi will commemorate the day on January 31, 2025, at Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu.

This year’s theme; ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation’, encourages the world to reflect on the role of education in preparing the next generation to understand the impact of artificial intelligence and to make thoughtful decisions about how they engage with technology.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted, with consensus on December 3, 2018, a resolution proclaiming January 24 as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

According to UNESCO, the adoption of the resolution 73/25 ‘International Day of Education’ was co-authored by Nigeria and 58 other Member States, “demonstrated the unwavering political will to support transformative actions for inclusive, equitable and quality education for all”.

“By doing so, the international community reiterated that education plays a key role in building sustainable and resilient societies, and contributes to the achievement of all other Sustainable Development Goals.

“With a view to enhance international cooperation in supporting the efforts towards the realization of Sustainable Development Goal 4, the resolution called on all stakeholders including Member States, organizations of the UN system, and civil society, non-governmental organizations, academic institutions, the private sector, individuals and other relevant stakeholders to observe the International Day of Education.”

UNESCO, as the specialized United Nations agency for education, facilitates the annual observance of the Day in close collaboration with main education actors.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express