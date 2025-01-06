Ashraful Aid expands its footprint across the globe establishing new offices in Malawi, Tanzania, Ghana, Australia, New Zealand and Kenya

* These new offices enable us to strengthen our humanitarian efforts and increase our capacity to provide timely support to those in need



* Year 2024 has been an extraordinary year for Ashraful Aid, marked by growth, impact and significant milestones

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ashraful Aid, an international humanitarian organisation headquartered in South Africa, has expanded its footprint across the globe by establishing new offices in Malawi, Tanzania, Ghana, Australia, New Zealand and Kenya.

In its 2024 review, Ashraful Aid maintains that the past year has been an extraordinary, marked by growth, impact and significant milestones, adding that establishment of its footprint across the globe enabled it to strengthen its humanitarian efforts and increase its capacity to provide timely support to those in need.

In the year 2024, Ashraful Aid extended relief to vulnerable communities in the following countries, Bosnia, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Burundi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.

“Our disaster relief initiatives included the distribution of food, medical aid, water and essential supplies to thousands of families affected by war, floods and other emergencies.”

For the case of Malawi, Ashraful Aid delivering food packs to communities in need in November and also supplied in December over 1,000 reflective vests and 3,000 reflector tapes to motorcycle taxi (Kabaza) operators — an initiative designed to intensify road safety measures to help minimise accidents and ensure safer rides during the festive season and beyond.

The beneficiary kabaza operators were from Makhetha, Kameza, Ndirande, Limbe Central, Chirimba, Kapeni, Bvumbwe, Soche, Mpemba, Mbayani, Bangwe and Njamba ranks.

On education and ‘back-to-school’ campaign, it has supported 7,000 children across 80 schools in South Africa — an initiative “aimed to ensure that students had access to essential learning materials, fostering a positive learning environment for children from underserved communities”.

“During the blessed month of Ramadan, we successfully provided over 80,000 Iftaar meals globally,” further says the report. “This initiative brought relief and nourishment to vulnerable communities worldwide, ensuring they could break their fast with dignity and care.

“In addition, Ashraful Aid extended support to 3,000 offenders by providing them with Iftaar meals, offering spiritual support and dignity to those in correctional facilities during the holy month.”

Other major events global engagement included the Mandela Day 2024, on which Ashraful Aid hosted one of South Africa’s largest volunteer events at the iconic Wanderers Stadium — “bringing together a diverse community of changemakers united by the spirit of service”.

“Cape Town was home to the first-ever International Humanitarian Summit hosted by Ashraful Aid. This landmark event drew delegates from over 60 organisations around the world — “featuring industry leaders, visionaries, and pioneers in the humanitarian sector”.

Ashraful Aid also support the just cause for Palestine, whose work in the year “was both extensive and impactful — delivered truckloads of essential aid (food, water and medical supplies) to those affected by the ongoing crisis”.

Key projects included opening a new school to provide education for vulnerable children; establishing a prayer facility to offer spiritual support to the community and providing water and meal services to approximately 50,000 people impacted by the war.

“In addition to our work in Palestine, we provided critical support in regions affected by natural disasters and conflict,” says the report supplied by Ashraful Aid Country Director, Abbas Panjawani.

“One of our most transformative initiatives in 2024 has been the ‘Ubuntu Ukhuwah’ — interest-free microfinance program [which] empowers small business owners by providing them with access to interest-free loans to grow their businesses and achieve financial independence.”

In the year 2024, “the initiative made a significant impact by empowering 46 business owners. By fostering entrepreneurship and self-sufficiency, Ubuntu Ukhuwah is playing a crucial role in sustainable development and poverty alleviation.”

Recognising the importance of empowering women and providing accessible healthcare, Ashraful Aid launched two key initiatives; Women’s Shelter — safe haven for women in need of shelter and support and Mobile Clinic.

The Mobile Clinic is a fully equipped mobile healthcare unit providing free primary healthcare services to underprivileged communities — an initiative that “has improved healthcare access for thousands of people who previously faced barriers to medical care”.

Innovative operations & digital transformation

“Ashraful Aid continues to lead the way in operational excellence, leveraging digitised models of operation to streamline our global activities.

“Our use of advanced technology allows us to operate with efficiency and transparency, ensuring that every donation makes a tangible impact.

Partnerships & collaborations

“Our commitment to collaboration has seen us partner with influential organisations to enhance our reach and impact. Key partnerships this year included; United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

“These partnerships have provided Ashraful Aid with the platform to amplify its humanitarian impact and access crucial resources for vulnerable communities worldwide.

Skills development & training centres

“In investing in long-term development, we have established skills centres that offer training in culinary skills, sewing and garment making, computer skills and digital literacy.

“These programs aim to equip individuals with practical, employable skills that enhance self-sufficiency and provide opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

“The success of these initiatives has been phenomenal, with many beneficiaries now on the path to financial independence.”

Looking ahead, Ashraful Aid says as it reflects on 2024, it is “filled with gratitude for the continued support of its donors, volunteers and partners [whose] unwavering commitment has enabled Ashraful Aid to reach new heights in service delivery and humanitarian support”.

“With each milestone achieved, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide hope, dignity, and relief to those who need it most. Together, we continue to build a better, more compassionate world.”

In reaching out to Malawi’s kabaza operators, Ashraful Aid was in cognizance that since they started their operations in the city streets of the country, they earned more notorious negative behaviour on public roads, that include using unregistered motorcycles — most them not road-worthy; not using safety helmets, failure to observe traffic rules and above all operating at night without headlights or reflector lights.

Through country director, Abbas Panjwani the charity mobilising members of the public to donate funds towards the purchase of the reflector vests for the kabaza operators — as the festive season claim largest number of road accident fatalities.

At the official handover of the reflective vests and reflector tapes, Blantyre Police’s urban traffic officer, Superintendent Cassim Symone highlighted that most accidents involving kabaza operators are avoidable and are often caused by their failure to follow road safety rules.

“Many accidents occur because Kabaza operators speed unnecessarily and lack the proper safety gear, making them avoid traffic police,” Symone said. “Operators must prioritise road safety for their own good and the safety of others.”

He urged kabaza operators to register their motorcycles with the police to enhance recognition and facilitate assistance in case of accidents or other issues.

“Registration should be a priority for anyone starting a motorcycle business. It not only provides an identification record but also aids in insurance claims in case of accidents,” Symone said, while applauding Ashraful Aids’ initiative, expressing hope that the provision of safety gear would help reduce road accidents in Blantyre.

“We expect operators to wear the safety gear provided, including helmets for both themselves and their passengers,” he emphasised.

On his part, Panjwani emphasised the importance of using safety gear to reduce accidents, saying Kabaza is an essential means of transport, just like any other, and operators must protect themselves to ensure the safety of their passengers.

“In recent years, Kabaza has become increasingly popular among Malawians,” he said. “Therefore, ensuring the safety of operators is crucial to saving precious lives.”

Ashraful Aid partnered with Quarry King, Easy Pack Limited, Build Africa, Speed Courier, and Hisco to implement the initiative and Panjwani encouraged the kabaza operators to not just keep the vests but should make them part of their uniform.