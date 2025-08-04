Ascent Soccer’s international Faith Chinzimu signs for Swedish club European Champions Leage club BK Häcken



By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Scorchers’ midfielder, Faith Chinzimu — a product of Ascent Soccer — has signed for BK Häcken Women’s team, one of Sweden’s most successful and prestigious football clubs that competes favourably in the European Women’s Champions League.

A statement from Ascent Soccer — Malawi’s most established and successful football academy based in Lilongwe — says the 18-year-old Malawian international’s move to the Gothenburg-based club “marks a significant milestone for both the player, Ascent Soccer and Malawi women football as a whole”.

“She becomes the second female player from Ascent Soccer to transfer directly to a top-tier European club at the age of 18, following in the footsteps of Rose Kadzere, who joined French top-flight side Montpellier last year,” says the statement.

“A formidable midfielder with a powerful presence and exceptional technical ability, Faith has been a standout talent since joining Ascent Soccer. Her dedication, hard work, and leadership have been instrumental in her development, and she has represented Malawi at various youth levels, showcasing her immense potential on the international stage.”

The statement quotes Ascent Soccer’s co-founder, George Maguire, as saying: We are incredibly proud of Faith and her journey. Her transfer to BK Häcken is a testament to her talent, her resilience, and the power of our programme.

“It shows our commitment to providing a clear pathway for our players, not just on the pitch, but in life. Faith’s success, alongside Rose Kadzere’s, will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of young female players from Malawi and beyond.”

Ascent Soccer highlights that BK Häcken, founded in 1970, is a powerhouse in Swedish women’s football, known for its professional environment and commitment to developing top-tier talent.

The club’s reputation and its focus on nurturing young players made it an ideal choice for Faith Chinzimu’s next step.

In her own words, Chinzimu says: “I am so excited and grateful for this opportunity to join BK Häcken. Ascent Soccer has given me everything to enable me to make this next step — the coaching, the education, and the belief to chase my dreams.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me on this journey. I am ready to work hard, learn from my new teammates, and contribute to the success of this great club.”

The most successful football academy further says “Faith’s transfer is a beacon of hope and a powerful example of how sports can create life-changing opportunities”.

“It reinforces Ascent Soccer’s mission to not only develop elite football players but to also create strong, educated, and empowered leaders who can positively impact their communities.”

Ascent Soccer is a non-profit organisation that uses a unique combination of elite football development, quality education, and life skills training to empower talented young boys and girls.

It is dedicated to creating pathways for its players to succeed both on and off the pitch, with a focus on scholarships and professional football opportunities.

The talented Chinzimu is reported to have started on the bench in a match yesterday which her team won 6-2 against Kristianstad DFF.

“The Swedish club, currently leading the Damallsvenskan, is banking on her potential, with a contract running until 2028,” said a report published on Facebook.

“Chinzimu who started playing for Scorchers at 16, joins from a highly regarded Ascent Soccer and she stands out for her long passing, ability to break through defensive lines, and her vision to pick out teammates in attacking zones.”

The report quotes Häcken’s sporting director, Martin Ericsson praising the signing: “She comes from a strong background. It’s rewarding to see our recruitment team attract such promising young African talent to women’s football.”