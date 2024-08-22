Ascent Soccer’s Faith Chinzimu named in Best XI of CAF Women Champions League-COSAFA 2024 qualifier group stages

* As South Africa’s University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Bostwana’s Gaborone United qualify the final

* Rampant UWC thrashed Young Buffaloes 6-0 while Gaborone United edged Herentals Queens 1-0 in the semifinals today

Ascent Soccer’s forward Faith Chinzimu, who scored two goals from the three match played in the 2024 CAF Women Champions League-COSAFA qualifier which Malawi is hosting at Mpira Stadium, has been named in the Best XI of the group stages.

The other players in the team are Tenanile Ngcamphalala and Siphilisiwe Ndlovu (both Young Buffaloes of Zambia), Keitumetse Dithebe, (Gaborone United, Botswana), Alice Moyo (Herental Queens, Zimbabwe), with six from South Africa’s University of the Western Cape (UWC) — Tumbare Egness, Noxolo Cesane, Amogeleng Motau, Fikile Magama, Bongeka Gamede and Siphesihle Dlamini.

Joining Faith Chinzimu also with 2 goals is her teammate, Alephar Chimbeta as the hosts bow out of the competition having been beaten by Gaborone United on Tuesday, when the Tswana came from behind twice to to qualify for the semifinals.

Chinzimu and her strike partner Chimbeta struck early for Ascent in between Keitumetse Dithibe’s strike for United with winger Maungo Maponga levelled matters four minutes into the second half before Laone Moloi completed the comeback with a 76th minute winner.

In their debut international appearance, Ascent Soccer defeated eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes 2-1 — a win that took them top of the pool after Gaborone United and UD de Lichinga from Mozambique played to a goalless draw in the other match in the group.

But it was short lived as the hosts were stunned by UD de Lichinga 1-0 in their next match and needed to win their remaining match against the Tswana’s but it was not to be despite a vociferous support from home fans.

The action in the CAF Champions Womens League-COSAFA 2024 qualifiers resumed today with semifinals clash between Gaborone United v facing Herentals Queens in the first match while University of the Western Cape (UWC) battled it out with eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes in the second match.

Rampant UWC brushed aside Young Buffaloes 6-0 after Gaborone United had earlier edged Herentals Queens 1-0 in the first semifinal at Mpira Stadium.

The second semifinal was played in front of full stands and was expected to be tight between the neighbours. However, it proved a no-contest as Buffaloes conceded early in the ninth minute.

Their goalkeeper Gcinile Dlamini committed a foul and gave away a penalty, which Nondumiso Manengela converted. The goal made life easier for the South Africans, who cushioned their lead through Bongeka Gamede’s delightful header after guiding in a corner-kick in the 26th minute.

UWC continued to dictate matters as they led 2-0 at break and substitute Ntombifikile Ndlovu added the third goal without breaking sweat in the 61st minute.

She rolled the ball across the goalline after Buffaloes keeper Dlamini dropped a harmless-looking shot at the foot of the near-post and some 13 minutes later, UWC added the fourth goal through Tiffany Kortjie’s point-blank finish.

The goals continued to come from the Thinasonke Mbuli’s charges who added the fifth four minutes later. Koketso Mamabolo made the most of sloppy goalkeeping to finish the ball into the net.

Sibulele Holweni completed the rout from the penalty spot after a foul in the penalty box on the dot of full-time.

In the earlier kick-off, Gaborone United qualified for the final after edging Herentals Queens 1-0 courtesy of winger Yaone Modise’s late strike.

Modise ran onto a through ball, shrugged off her marker then placed her effort hard-and-low to the left and away from diving keeper Magwede with eight minutes remaining on the clock.

The goal sparked some life into an otherwise cagey affair that produced nothing much in the first-half. Queens attacked more but lacked fire-power with Maudy Mafuruse and her strike partner Polite Mabika isolated.

United, too, did not pose any threat to their opponents who stood their ground defensively thanks to Tumbare Egness and Talent Mukwanda’s great sense of awareness, marking space, anticipation and positioning.

Gaborone United and UWC meet on Saturday at the same venue to contest for the region’s remaining slot for the CAF Women’s Champions League finals and join already qualified holders Mamelodi Sundowns.



From the 14 matches played, 37 goals were scored with the biggest victory being UWC 6-0 Young Buffaloes, which also recorded most goals in a game.

Bongeka Gamede (UWC) and Siphilisiwe Ndlovu (Young Buffaloes) share 3 goals apiece with two from Alephar Chimbeta & Faith Chinzimu (Ascent Soccer), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Maudy Mafuruse (Herentals Queens), Yaone Modise (Gaborone United) and Sandiswa Ngcamphalala (Young Buffaloes).

One apiece are Twelikondjele Amukoto & Ndapewa Kateta & Beverly Uueziua (FC Ongos), Noxolo Cesane, Tiffany Kortjie, Vanessa Chikupila, Fikile Magama, Koketso Mamabolo, Nondumiso Manengela & Ntombifikile Ndlovu (UWC), Melody Chikore, Egness Tumbare& Alice Moyo (Herentals Queens), Keitumetse Dithebe, Jessica Maponga & Laone Moloi (Gaborone United), Celia Miguel (UD de Lichinga), Natasha Nanyangwe & Celiwe Nkambule (Young Buffaloes).—Reporting by FAM & COSAFA; editing by Maravi Express