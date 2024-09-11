Ascent Soccer’s 9th Global Scholar at Boston’s Milton Academy hits the ground running

* The speedy winger is an acumen for mathematics and is also expected to make another impact in the classroom

* Ascent Soccer,l now has nine Global Scholars as the international pathway that has generated over US$3.5 million in scholarship value for the youth of southeast Africa

By Duncan Mlanjira

Young Malawian export, Daud Major has arrived at Boston’s Milton Academy as Ascent Soccer’s 9th Global Scholar — all set to make an immediate impact on the field.

The speedy winger is an acumen for mathematics and is also expected to make another impact in the classroom.

A statement from Ascent Soccer, Malawi’s football academy that is establishing itself to be one of the best in the Southern Africa, now has nine Global Scholars as the international pathway that has generated over US$3.5 million in scholarship value for the youth of southeast Africa.

“Our latest addition, Daud, will be over 7,500 miles from home, but there will be plenty of familiar faces to help him get settled in,” said the statement.

“Also at Milton is senior Edna and sophomore Emmanuel, who are already thriving with the Mustangs. And, just down the road, and also on a prep school pathway, is Latu who is ready to take Brooks School one step further on the pitch this fall.

“Before heading stateside, Latu joined Daud and the Ascent Soccer U-16 boys this summer on a successful soccer and cultural tour of Iceland and Ireland.

“Beyond Ascent’s four high school global scholars, five more are thriving at the next level in university settings.”

Ascent Soccer also highlights that off to post-secondary school as freshman this year are Lughano at Northeastern University, MA), Christian (Lake Forest College, IL) and Issa (Western University, Canada).

“They are joining junior Zobran (Trinity College, CT) and senior Geoffrey (Dickinson College, PA), who are paving the way for future Ascent global scholars.

“Their combination of academics and athletics continues to be an inspiration for all of our Malawi-based student-athletes and a beacon for what’s possible when you put your talent and desire to work,” says Ascent Soccer.