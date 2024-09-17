Ascent Soccer signs new collaboration with USA’s New England Futbol Club

* The new collaboration will focus on supporting Ascent Soccer’s mission in south-east Africa



Maravi Express

Malawi’s most successful football academy, Ascent Soccer has partnered with US-based, New England Futbol Club (NEFC) a strategic partnership that marks a significant step in advancing soccer development and social impact globally.

In a joint statement, the two institutions say “the new collaboration will focus on supporting Ascent Soccer’s mission in south-east Africa while providing opportunities for NEFC athletes, coaches, and families to engage with the vibrant soccer community of Malawi”.

“As part of this partnership, NEFC will serve as the exclusive New England partner and competitive home club for Ascent Soccer’s global scholars,” says the statement.

“The partnership underscores NEFC’s commitment to both player development and global outreach, while reinforcing Ascent’s desire to push the competitive pathways for our US-based student-athletes.

“This partnership is an exciting milestone for both NEFC and Ascent Soccer, reflecting their shared values of leadership, character development, and creating a meaningful impact through the sport.

“As 501(c)(3) non-profit organisations, both NEFC and Ascent Soccer are committed to making a meaningful difference through the sport. This partnership is an exciting milestone, reflecting shared values of leadership, character development, and creating a lasting impact on and off the field.”

The New England Futbol Club reports that it has “a strong philanthropic commitment, engaging in impactful partnerships that extend beyond the field [and] through this collaboration with Ascent Soccer, NEFC aims to foster positive social change in Malawi’s underserved communities”.

NEFC is one of the top soccer clubs in the US, known for its commitment to developing players, teams, and coaches and with a mission to provide exceptional soccer experiences, the club says it is proud to partner with organisations that share their vision of excellence and impact through sport.

Ascent Soccer is south-east Africa’s only full-time and residential football academy and scholarship program for both boys and girls, which combine world-class soccer training with education, youth leadership, and character development.

Ascent Soccer starts at the grassroots, inspiring and nurturing talented girls and boys in south-east Africa to be brave, to lead by example and to believe in their ability to transform themselves, their communities and the world.