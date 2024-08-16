Ascent Soccer off to a flying start of the CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifier

* The win took them top of the pool after Botswana side Gaborone United and UD de Lichinga from Mozambique played to a goalless draw

In their debut international appearance, Ascent Soccer began their CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifier campaign with victory as they defeated eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes 2-1 in Group B encounter on the second day of the regional championship at Mpira Stadium today.

The win took them top of the pool after Botswana side Gaborone United and UD de Lichinga from Mozambique played to a goalless draw in the other match in the group.

Ascent Soccer got the perfect start when Faith Chinzimu scored in the opening minute of their debut but were pegged back by a goal from Sandiswa Ngcamphalala for Buffaloes, who made it 1-1.

That was the way it stayed until injury-time in the first half when Alephar Chimbeta scored a second for Ascent, much to the delight of the partisan crowd at the Mpira Stadium.

The win will be a boost in confidence for the Malawians, who have a young team at the tournament but are dreaming of a ticket to the continental finals.

The action continues tomorrow with the second round of matches in Group A in which 2022 champions Green Buffaloes of Zambia will play Herentals Queens of Zimbabwe at 12h00 CAT, a vital game for both sides with the winners all but assured of a semifinal place.

Both teams won their opener on Thursday and a further three points will see them in charge of the group.

The two sides with work to do are South Africa’s University of the Western Cape and FC Ongos from Namibia as they meet in the second game of the day at 15h00 CAT.

Another defeat and they will be thinking of going home, but a win will put them right back in contention.

The overall winner of the 10-day tournament will book a place at the CAF Women’s Champions League’s continental finals, joining Mamelodi Sundowns who did not participate in the qualifiers as they had already secured their finals’ slot by virtue of being African champions.

From the 4 matches played, 8 goals scored — one each from Alephar Chimbeta & Faith Chinzimu (Ascent Academy) Melody Chikore, Maudy Mafuruse &!Egness Tumbare (Herentals Queens), Ndapewa Kateta (FC Ongos), Natasha Nanyangwe & Sandiswa Ngcamphalala (Young Buffaloes).—Reporting by COSAFA website; editing by Maravi Express