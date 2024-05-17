Ascent Soccer, MDF Lioness reach final of FAM Goshen National Women’s Championship

* Ascent Soccer beat Silver Strikers Ladies 2-0 while MDF Lioness overcame Civil Sporting Women 3-0



* This will be another all-Lilongwe encounter as Ascent Soccer booted out last year’s champions Kukoma Ntopwa Women

* While MDF Lioness beat Nyasa Big Bullets Women 4-1 to oust the Blantyre-based teams

Maravi Express

An own goal from Silver Strikers Ladies’ Ruth Nyirongo in 24th minute and a 67th minute strike from Atuweni Njilima saw Ascent Soccer winning 2-0 over their Lilongwe rivals to reach the final of the FAM Goshen National Women’s Championship in the semifinal played today at Bingu National Stadium.

They will meet MDF Lioness in the final who won 3-0 against Civil Sporting Women in the other semifinal clash through first half goals — a brace from Fazila Chembekezo in 6th and 17th minutes before Mervis Misomali claimed hers in 42nd.

This will be another all-Lilongwe encounter as Ascent Soccer qualified for the semifinals after beating last year’s champions Kukoma Ntopwa Women by 4 goals to nil while MDF Lioness beat Nyasa Big Bullets Women 4-1 to oust the Blantyre-based teams.

Representing the North were Moyale Sisters, who were ousted by Silver Strikers Ladies by 1-3 while Civil Service Women booted out MK Academy.

Champions of the FAM National Women shall represent Malawi at the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA qualifier, which was participated for last year’s edition by Ntopwa FC by virtue of being winners of the 2022 edition.

Ntopwa gained rich experience and exposure as they were pitted against the best in the COSAFA region — grouped together with defending champions then, Green Buffaloes of Zambia alongside Botswana’s Double Action Ladies and Lesotho Defence Force.

The other group B had Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa); Olympic de Moroni (Comoros); Costa do Sol (Mozambique) and Young Buffaloes (eSwatini).

In their opening match, they drew 1-1 with Lesotho Defence Force in which they had led from the 45th minute through Vanessa Chikupira only to give in with four minutes to full time — having missed a lot of chances including a penalty.

They exited the tournament following their 0-4 loss to Botswana’s Double Action Ladies but the international experience and exposure was taken note of by Ntopwa’s coach, James Sangala attested that there were a number of lessons that were drawn from the championship.