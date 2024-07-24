Ascent Soccer grouped alongside sides from Botswana, Mozambique and eSwatini at CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifiers

* Gaborone United (Botswana), Uniao Despotiva de Lichinga (Mozambique) and Ascent Soccer are three debutantes at this edition

* While eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes are appearing for the third time for tournament to be hosted by Malawi between August 14-24

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ascent Soccer, who were crowned champions of FAM Goshen City Women’s National Championship — that qualified them for the CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifier tournament — have been drawn alongside clubs from Botswana, Mozambique and eSwatini.

They are in Group B alongside Gaborone United Ladies (Botswana), Uniao Despotiva de Lichinga (Mozambique) and eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes for the tournament that Malawi will host between August 14-24 at Mpira Stadium.

Gaborone United, União Desportiva de Lichinga and Ascent Soccer are three debutantes at this edition while eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes are appearing for the third time.

Group A has South Africa’s University of Western Cape FC; 2022 winners, Green Buffaloes from Zambia, Herentals Queens from Zimbabwe and FC Ongos Ladies from Namibia — in what COSAFA describes as tough group.

The top two teams in each of the groups advance to the semifinals, with only the winner of the competition advancing to the continental finals later this year, where two-time African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have already qualified as holders.

University of Western Cape and Herentals Queens are also making their first appearances in the regional qualifiers.

Ascent Soccer, who were crowned champions of FAM Goshen City Women’s National Championship 2024 after beating Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Lionesses 1-0 in the final at Bingu National Stadium in May, will hope to use homeground advantage.

Last year, Malawi was represented by Ntopwa FC, who gained rich experience and exposure as they were pitted against the best in the COSAFA region and Ascent Soccer badly need that exposure to continue to emerge as one of the top female academy set-ups in the southern African football region.

Some of their players Leticia Chinyamula, Rose Kabzere, Faith Chinzimu, Maggie Chavula and Ireen Khumalo tasted international exposure when they were drafted in the Scorchers squad that won the COSAFA Women Championship 2023 in November.

Following her amazing performance, midfielder Leticia Chinyamula, was named Most Promising Player of the Year in the inaugural COSAFA awards — nominated alongside Ascent Soccer teammate and two-times Malawi women’s Player of the Year, Rose Kabzere.

Both starred for the Malawi Scorchers in the five tournament wins over hosts from South Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar, eSwatini and Zambia in the final — in which Leticia netted two goals while Rose added a goal and four assists of the tournament.

Earlier this month, Ascent Soccer contributed seven youth players for the 30-member squad of the Malawi Scorchers that was called into camp by coach Lovemore Fazili.

The triumph over MDF Lionesses for FAM Goshen City Women’s National Championship 2024 title was a deserving achievement for the Lilongwe-based side as they finished as runners-up during last year’s edition following a 3-5 loss to Ntopwa Women at Mpira Stadium.

According to COSAFA website, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, who have qualified automatically for the continental finals as holders, will not appear at Mpira Stadium and are yet to lose a game in the competition, beaten only on post-match penalties in the 2022 final.

This was also the case in 2022 when Sundowns qualified as holders and were joined by Green Buffaloes from Zambia.

The South Africans are two-time continental champions after lifting the African crown in 2021 and 2023 and also made it to the final match in 2022 but were beaten by hosts Moroccan hosts, AS FAR.

Melinda Kgadiete from Mamelodi Sundowns was the leading scorer in the inaugural competition in 2021 with five goals, a number matched by Green Buffaloes’ Ireen Lungu in 2022.

They remain the most goals scored in a single CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifier tournament and Mamelodi Sundowns also hold the record for the biggest win in the competition after they defeated Comoros side Olympic de Moroni 8-0 in 2023 — with Melinda Kgadiete being the all-time leading scorer in the competition with eight goals.