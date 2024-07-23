Ascent Soccer girls side makes first European trip; set to face Arsenal as boys eye to defend Rey Cup title in Iceland

The girls team as they set off for their first European visit experience

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s most successful youth football academy, Ascent Soccer has sent two teams to the Rey Cup 2024 in Reykajvik, Iceland at which U-16 girls will become Malawi’s first full female squad to hit European soil while the boys squad are set to defend the title they won last year.

The Rey Cup 2023 was Ascent Soccer’s first European appearance in which the U-16 boys claimed the tournament crown with a perfect 6-0-0 record, which included 21 goals scored and zero conceded, and a 3-0 semifinal win over English League 1 academy side, Fleetwood Town.

According to the academy’s co-founder, George Maguire, “this will be an incredible experience for the very youthful Ascent girls, who will trot out a roster with an average age of just 14.5 years — where they will match up in the group stage against top Icelandic side Throttur FC, Danish champions FC Nordsjaelland and Arsenal FC of the English Premier League”.

“Last year, our boys brought their very best to the 2023 Rey Cup, both on-and-off the field, and we were very proud of how they represented Ascent and Malawi.

“For our girls, this European event is an opportunity that they’ve earned and this is just one more step towards equity at Ascent Soccer,” Maguire said.

He added that earlier this month, Ascent Soccer contributed seven youth players for the 30-member squad of the Malawi 30 senior women’s national team that was called into camp by the Scorchers’ coach Lovemore Fazili.

In May, the Ascent Soccer U-21 girls became the first-ever youth team to qualify for an adult CAF Champions League COSAFA qualifiers following their triumph of the FAM Goshen City women’s national championship.

“Ascent’s recent success in Iceland, has also become a jumping off point for some of their male talent,” Maguire said. “Precious Kapunda (U-19) and Levison Munyenyembe (U-18) are currently on contract at second tier side UMF Afturelding, while Mwisho Mhango (U-17) and Hermas Masinja (U-18) just completed a two-week trial at top tier side Breidablik FC.”

Another triumph for Ascent Academy this year was through 17-year-old midfielder Leticia Chinyamula, who was named Most Promising Player of the Year in the inaugural COSAFA awards after her performance during the COSAFA Women Championship 2023, whose title was lifted by the Scorchers.

Chinyamula was nominated alongside Ascent Soccer teammate and two-times Malawi women’s Player of the Year, 17-year-old Rose Kabzere and both starred for the Malawi Scorchers in November in the five tournament wins over hosts from South Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar, eSwatini and Zambia in the final.

In the final Leticia netted a pair of goals while Rose added a goal and four assists. Ascent Soccer contributed three other players to the tournament — Faith Chinzumu (16); Maggie Chavula (18) and Ireen Khulamo (20).

Ascent won the FAM Goshen City Women’s National Championship after beating Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Lionesses 1-0 scored by Marium Mnenula at Bingu National Stadium Lilongwe and in the individual awards, Mnenula was named Player of the Tournament.

Fazila Chiyembekezo won the Golden Boot award after scoring three goals while their mentor, Thom Mkorongo was named Coach of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, matches for the Rey Cup 2024 in Reykajvik could be live streamed through: https://reycup.is/live-stream/ from Thursday, July 25 and the fixtures (local time) are:

Thursday, July 25

09:00: Ascent U-16 Boys vs Throttur (Iceland)

12:00: Ascent U-16 Girls vs Throttur (Iceland)

16:00: Ascent U-16 Boys vs Íþróttabandalag Akraness (Iceland)

18:00: Ascent U-16 Girls vs Nordsjaelland (Denmark)

Friday, July 26

12:00: Ascent U-16 Boys vs Austrulund (Iceland)

14:00: Ascent U-16 Girls vs Arsenal (England)

Saturday, July 27 & Sun July 28

Knockout Stages (matches & times to be determined)