Ascent Soccer displace Kukoma Ntopwa Women from 2nd position of NBM Women’s Premiership

* At Mpira Stadium, Nyasa Big Bullets Women have thrashed Moyale Sisters 5-0 while in Mzuzu, MDF Lionesses’ beat hosts MK Academy 2-0

* On Saturday, Silver Strikers Ladies thrashed Topik Academy to open a 3-point lead of the NBM Women’s Premiership log table

* As Mighty Wanderers Queens defeated rivals Kukoma Ntopwa Women 1-0 in a women’s Blantyre derby at Mpira Stadium

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ascent Soccer have beaten Civo Service Women 1-0 to occupy second place of National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Women’s Premiership played at Civo Stadium this Sunday afternoon — however, tying on 9 points with Kukoma Ntopwa, Mighty Wanderers, whom they have pushed to 3rd and 4th respectively.

Elsewhere at Mpira Stadium, Nyasa Big Bullets Women have thrashed Moyale Sisters 5-0 through goals from Leah Mussa (22′), a brace from Mary Chavinda (51′, 52’) Louria Yiannakis (67’) and a 90’+5′ goal from Vanessa Issa through an assist Asimenye Mwanyongo — whose overall performance earned her Player of the Match.

At Mzuzu University (MZUNI) Stadium in Mzuzu, the combination between MDF Lionesses’ Asimenye Simwaka and Fadzila Chiyembekeza gave hosts MK Academy a tough time — though they just managed to control the damage losing 0-2 from goals from Simwaka in the 13th minute, who went on to assist with Fadzila Chiyembekeza’s 69th.

MDF Lionesses have amassed 5 points on the log table moving from 7th to 6th where they have displaced Civo Service Women, who have 3 points earned from three draws.

At Civo Stadium — which was a Lilongwe women’s derby — Ascent Soccer’s first clear chance was in the 12th when Alepha Chimbeta found space and unleashed a powerful shot, but Civil Service’s goalkeeper Martha Cosmas pulled off a great save — and on the rebound, Mayamiko Mkandawire’s effort was dramatically cleared off the line by Glady Joseph.

Ascent Soccer continued to enjoy a slight edge, with most of the play taking place in Civo’s half before Civo finding their rhythm in the 19th Civo after a quiet opening when Jessie Yoseph drove into the box, but her shot was parried out for a corner, whose resultant kick was cleared away by Ascent.

In the 30th, there was a close call for Civo when goalkeeper Martha Cosmas nearly gifted Ascent Soccer a goal with a costly error after a misplaced pass found striker Mayamiko Mkandawire just outside the box, but the powerful shot flew off target.

Then from a corner in the 31th, delivered by Alepha Chimbeta, found Scorchers’ international, Leticia Chinyamula whose rose the highest to powers a wonderful header past goalkeeper Martha Cosmas into the top-left corner.

Civo’s Anna Bazilio danced brilliantly through the midfield and into Ascent’s half before releasing Mercy Vitumbiko, who charged into the box for a one-on-one with the goalkeeper — but her shot was saved by Patricia Kachepa, denying the hosts the golden chance to equalise.

The game seemed-sawed from on end to another but Ascent held on with their lead to register their third win and 9 points in the bag for them on the log table and Leticia Chinyamula’s overall performance earned her the Player of the Match trophy.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women found the redemption they were looking for after playing out a 1-1 draw against MDF Lionesses in Week 3 in Mponela while Moyale Sisters were coming from a 1-1 draw against Civil Women in Mzuzu.

The Bullets showed their intent and in under 21 minutes they have caught offside for six times already and this one but in the 22nd minute, Leah Mussa beat an offside trap and dribbled past goalkeeper Mwayi Mhango to score.

From then on they played some beautiful football as in the 35th Pilirani Malola released Mary Chavinda, who passed forward the ball to Zainabu Kapanda but her shot was saved by Mwayi Mhango.

Mary Chavinda got caught for offside in 45’+2′ — their 12th before going to the break with the Bullets Women leading 1-0 and onresumption, Moyale re-enforced in the 50th, bringing in Florence Sikwese, Tricia Nkhata and Lukia Mbere for Myless Kishombe, Ivy Banda and Racheal Njikho.

But Mary Chavinda made it 2-0 a minute later after receiving a good ball from Zainab Kapanda and she went on to score her brace in the 52nd again after being releasing by Asimenye Mwanyongo and in the 67th.

Louria Yiannakis then registered her name on the scoresheet in the 67th after Chavinda’s shot was saved by Mwayi Mhango and she profited on the rebound — while Mwanyongo herself worked hard to get a goal in the 75th but she failed to beat Mwayi Mhango on one on one situation after beating an offside trap but the goalkeeper made a brilliant save.

At MZUNI Stadium, both teams were yet to register a win as the visitors MDF Lionesses were on position 7 with 2 points while MK Academy were on position 8 with a single point.

The visitors found the net in the 13th minute when a good pass from Doreen Dickson found Asimenye Simwaka, who outran the home team’s defenders to chip in a high ball beyond goalkeeper Elikina Nyasulu who was advancing.

MDF Lioness then re-enforced in the 48th bringing in Fadzila Chiyembekeza for Leah Ngwanda, who formed a good attacking combination as Simwaka’s good shot in the 68th was well handled by MK Academy keeper Nyasulu before a good run a minute later from Simwaka, who squared it into the D-zone for Chiyembekeza to simply tap in.

Chiyembekeza and Simwaka went on to give the home side a tough afternoon and a good display from MDF Lionesses’ defence diffused the hosts’ any move as they sent long backs to the attackers.

On Saturday, Silver Strikers Ladies thrashed Topik Academy at home, Silver Stadium in Lilongwe to open a 3-point lead of the NBM Women’s Premiership log table — through two braces from Linda Manda (3′, 41′) and Deborah Henry (67′, 72’), an own goal from Topik Academy’s Chrissy Chirambo (28′), and one from Wezzie Mvula in the 38th.

Wezzie Mvula’s overall performance earned her Player of the Match while the result condemned Topik Academy to their 4th loss of the inaugural NBM Women’s Premiership.

Their consolation came in the 23rd, an equaliser from Martha Mwakikunga after they were awarded a free kick in the 23rd minute on a dangerous position for the hosts just outside the 18-yard box after Silver defender fouled Elizabeth Longwe.

Mwakikunga stepped up to get the equaliser through a direct free kick, beating Silver Strikers goalkeeper Ireen Sibande, which jilted Silver and they pressed hard and under pressure in the 28th minute, Topic Academy’s goalkeeper Chrissy Chirambo headed the ball into her own net from a well taken corner kick delivered by Ireen Khumalo.

In the 38th minute, Wezzie Mvula increased the lead to 3-1 after dribbling past her markers before sending the ball into the net while three minutes later, Linda Manda made it 4-1 — and her brace — in the 41st with a powerful shot fired outside the box.

It was so powerful that Topik Academy’s goalkeeper Chrissy Chirambo tried to parry it away buy she only managed to drive the ball further into her own net — to rest the scores at 4-1 for the halt time break.

The hosts pushed themselves in numbers, piling pressure and Deborah Henry scored her 4th goal of the season in the 67th after receiving a good pass from match maker, Wezzie Mvula.

The Silver Strikers Ladies kept breathing and in the 72nd, Deborah Henry made it 6-1 after beating defenders of Topik Academy following a lovely assist from Ireen Khumalo — to earn the leaders a 100% winning record on the log table.

Week 4 preceded a derby match on Friday when Mighty Wanderers Queens defeated Kukoma Ntopwa Women 1-0 through a 45+2’ minute goal from Faluna Umali — to temporarily displace Ascent Soccer from 3rd place of the National Bank Women’s Premiership log table.