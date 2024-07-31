Ascent Soccer date eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes in opening match of CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifiers on August 16

* Before meeting UD de Lichinga (Mozambique) two days later, August 18 and Gaborone United of Botswana on August 20



* They seek to reach new heights in their debut appearance and playing at home at Mpira Stadium

* The youthful club are based in Lilongwe but will no doubt feel the support of Malawi’s passionate football following from the stands

Maravi Express

In their debut appearance at the CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifier, hosts Ascent Soccer will meet Young Buffaloes of eSwatini on August 16 from 15h00 at Mpira Stadium before meeting UD de Lichinga (Mozambique) two days later, August 18.

They will then take on Gaborone United of Botswana on August 20 as Ascent Soccerseek to reach new heights with the advantage of playing in front of their own fans in their debut of the qualifiers to take place between August 15-24.

COSAFA website takes cognizance that the youthful club are based in Lilongwe “but will no doubt feel the support of Malawi’s passionate football following from the stands in Blantyre as the home team in the regional championship”.

The team was started a decade ago as Chigoli Academy and has done more than most in the country to develop the next generation of women’s footballers, with the fruits of their labour becoming evident for the national team.

A recent training camp for Malawi’s Scorchers, the current holders of the COSAFA Women’s Championship title, saw several Ascent players called up.

That includes 18-year-old Leticia Chinyamula, who was the recent recipient of the Most Promising Women’s Player at the COSAFA Awards 2023, and Rose Kabzere, a star of the African game in the making, who is the same age.

The 17-year-old defender Faith Chinzimu is another top prospect, along with Alinafe Majora, who also plays in the backline, among several others in an inexperienced but highly-talented squad.

The Academy has mostly line-in players with their facilities including pitches, classrooms for education and a gym. It is the only full-time soccer academy that includes a scholarship programme in the country.

They have around 65 students in the programme, which have previously been selected from open trials that drew a remarkable 40,000 hopefuls.

They have already had over 30 players represent Malawi at Under-15, Under-17, Under-20 and senior men’s and women’s national teams.

Ascent earned their place in the CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifier after claiming the 2024 Senior Women’s National Championship in Malawi with a 1-0 win over MDF Lionesses in the final.

It was an incredible feat given the average age of the squad was just 18 and Ascent said in a statement they are “the first youth side to accomplish the feat and by our records, the first youth academy team globally (men or women) to earn a place in Champions League qualifying”.

Ascent opened the tournament run with a 4-0 quarterfinal win over defending champion Kukoma Ntopwa, who competed in last year’s Champions League qualifiers, before defeating Silver Strikers 2-0 in the semifinals.

Ascent winger Marium Mnenula was named Player of the Tournament, while Thom Mkolongo earned the Coach of the Tournament award.

Gaborone United, União Desportiva de Lichinga and Ascent Soccer are three debutantes at this edition while eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes are appearing for the third time.

Group A has South Africa’s University of Western Cape FC; 2022 winners, Green Buffaloes from Zambia; Herentals Queens from Zimbabwe and FC Ongos Ladies from Namibia — in what COSAFA describes as tough group.

The top two teams in each of the groups advance to the semifinals, with only the winner of the competition advancing to the continental finals later this year, where two-time African champions Mamelodi Sundowns have already qualified as holders.

University of Western Cape and Herentals Queens are also making their first appearances in the regional qualifiers.—Reporting by COSAFA online; editing by Maravi Express