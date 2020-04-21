Asamoah Gyan says 2010 World Cup penalty miss still haunts him

By Benjamin Ankomah-Appiah, kick442.com

2010 World Cup in South Africa brings a lot of memories in the minds of Africans spanning from the first of the competition in Africa to the near miss semifinals.

Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan is one who will forever remember the competition because of the mixed feelings he had from scoring a spectacular individual brilliance against the USA, to missing what could have been Africa’s only best performance in the World Cup history — a place in the semi finals.

It is recalled how Luiz Suarez of Uruguay prevented a goal bound header with his hand and how Gyan “shockingly” blasted the ball to the bar denying Ghana a semi final berth.

Speaking to Joy FM’s Juliet Bawuah in a Skype interview, the Ghana’s general captain recounted how the “miss” has haunted him and how it is going to haunt him forever.

“Till today, anytime I’m alone, it still haunts me,” he told Joy FM. “Sometimes I feel like the world should go back again so I can redeem myself but I know that is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life.

“I accept that because there is nothing I can do about it. I went to save my country but I ended up being the villain, which I accepts because I know how people feel”, he stated.

The former Sunderland player had the hopes of the entire continent on his feets but unfortunately smashed it to the post.

The ex-Rennes man equally expressed worry about not winning gold medal for his country.

“Not winning any trophy with the Black Stars bothers me. Since 2003, I have only gotten bronze and silver medals; I want the gold which I don’t have. So that is what bothers me till now and that is what I want to achieve.”

Whether Gyan has the strength to win gold with Ghana is a matter of time.

The Accra native remains Ghana’s national team all time lead scorer with 51 goals from 109 caps for country.