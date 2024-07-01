Artists mourn loss of mentor and supporter, Lucius Banda

* Late Lucius Banda was a catalyst for our growth at Artwork Lab Photography



By Esther Ndhlozi, MANA

The country’s established and upcoming artists are grieved by the passing on of Soldier Lucius Banda, the musical and political icon who served as an inspiration to artists in Malawi.

Late Lucius’ support and guidance had a huge impact on young entrepreneurs and artists in Malawi and his support was not just centred in the music industry instead but was extended to patriotism to political and artistic work spheres

Young entrepreneur and owner of Artwork Lab Photography, James Nkhoma pays an emotional tribute to late Lucius in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) in Mzuzu, saying he remembered him as a source of mentorship and encouragement, not only for his business but for personal growth as a professional photographer.

“Late Lucius Banda was a catalyst for our growth at Artwork Lab Photography,” he said. “He believed in us before we became popular and his support helped in establishing our business and reputation.”

He further said Lucius was not just an ordinary customer but someone who had keen interest in shaping and growing talents of the youth in the country: “His continuous support and interest in our brand gave us a voice, boosted our credibility and introduced us to high profile audiences.

“His efforts instilled courage, trust and self-esteem in many young people like me to achieve our own visions,” Nkhoma said.

Young Mzuzu-based music artist, Uchizi Msowoya — popularly known as Mercha — described late Lucius as his biggest pillar in music development, who always patronized Malawi’s entertainment industry.

He expressed sadness as his death has taken away the father-figure that many talented young people looked up to in as far as entertainment and arts is concerned.

“As young talented artists we were looking up to late Lucius Banda because he was a humble artist that supported and patronized the entertainment industry.

“We recently lost Wambali Mkandawire and today we have lost Lucius Banda. Many of us considered these two music pioneers as father figures in the entertainment industry,” Msowoya said.

Before his demise, Lucius Banda was a music icon that entertained Malawi for almost three decades and his music promoted advocacy for justice, democratic and cultural values among others.

Lucius has 20 albums to his name with the last being ‘Love and Hate’ with the others including his signature; ‘Son of a Poor man’, alongside ‘Down Babylon’, ‘Cease Fire’, ‘Takeover’, ‘Yahweh’, ‘Unity’, ‘How Long’, ‘Not Easy Road’ and ‘Money and Power’.

Banda was a politician and in 2004, he was elected as Balaka North Legislator where he served for two years and in 2018, he served as a campaign director for the United Transformation Movement (UTM) and until his death, was serving as a Presidential Adviser on Youth & Arts.

More Malawians expressed their sorrow over the death of the iconic singer, song writer and social commentator, and as tributes pour in from fans and fellow artists, Malawians will remember the life and impact of a true Malawian treasure.

In an interview with MANA, some of his fans shared their grief by expressing how Lucius Banda’s music has been an inspiration to them with Kenneth Jimmy saying: “Lucius’ death is unforgettable and it has touched me a lot. We were expecting that he was going to come back home healthy from South Africa.

“His songs have been uniting and inspiring us as Malawians, most of his songs have been comforting to the soul in times pain and trouble,” he said.

Another fan, Estelle Tambala said Lucius’ death has left a huge gap to the country’s music industry: “Malawians have lost an important person in the country whose music was inspiring us such as ‘Dzirimbikirire Wekha’, which tells the one listening to it to depend on oneself,” she said.—Additional reporting by Gomezgani Msiska & Hastings Yobe, MANA