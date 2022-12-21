Argentina evacuated by helicopter as multitudes engulfed team coach during 2022 FIFA World Cup victory parade

* The champions showed off the trophy at the start of a planned eight-hour journey

An estimated 4-5 million Argentines took over the streets of Argentina on Tuesday to celebrate winning the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986 and the day was declared a national holiday — thus so many people were able to take to the streets.

The 2022 World Cup winners had to abandon an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires and instead took a helicopter ride over the millions of ecstatic fans partying in the streets.

The champions showed off the trophy at the start of a planned eight-hour journey but the celebrations on packed roads became more chaotic — forcing a rethink.

Social media videos showed fans jumping onto the top deck of the bus carrying the players at one point when it passed underneath a bridge, with one fan falling off.

The Argentine government declared Tuesday would be a national holiday in the South American country after Lionel Messi and his team-mates beat France in Sunday’s final after post match penalties.

Reports and pictures indicate that over four million people lined the streets of Buenos Aires, according to local estimates.

After arriving home from Qatar in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the players left the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex on a 20-mile journey to the centre of Buenos Aires.

The journey was supposed to finish at the capital city’s iconic Obelisk monument, where hundreds of thousands had gathered and created a party atmosphere, later that day.

But security forces would not crowd control to let the bus continue to Plaza de la República — the public square where the Obelisk stands — after some of the celebrations became too chaotic.

With the majority of the jubilant fans wearing the national team’s blue and white colours, it was a sea of colour in Plaza de la República as they waited for the squad.

Banners were held aloft of captain Lionel Messi and the late Diego Maradona — the iconic Argentina player, captain of the 1986 World Cup champions and regarded as one of the greatest players ever — while other fans played instruments or climbed lamp posts.

Hundreds of fans lined the streets, with many riding scooters and running behind the bus on a motorway, as the parade made its way towards the Argentine capital.

“It’s crazy, it’s incredible, it’s the best thing that can happen to you in life,” said 25-year-old Matias Gomez, one of those gathered. “It is an enormous joy to see all these happy people, all together, one with the other, holding hands, giving each other hugs, kisses. We are all one today.”

Messi, the Paris St-Germain forward — who captained the side and cemented his place for many as the greatest footballer ever by lifting the World Cup — sat in the middle of a group of the squad on the top deck.



Argentina has been in party mode since Sunday’s dramatic penalty shootout win against France in Qatar, which gave the country its first World Cup win since Maradona lifted the trophy 36 years ago.

Messi, 35, finally achieved his World Cup dream as La Albiceleste won their third crown in one of the greatest finals in the tournament’s history.

Meanwhile, there are some interesting statistics compiled by FC Barcelona Universe in comparison similarities between 1986 when Argentina won the World Cup captained by Diego Maradona and the Qatar 2022 captained by Lionel Messi.

* Only three centre backs have assisted the Argentina’s No. 10 to a goal in a World Cup;

– Passarella to Kempes, 1978 (🏆)

– Cuciuffo to Maradona, 1986 (🏆)

– Otamendi to Messi, 2022 (🏆)

* In 1986, Brazil lost in the WC quarter finals on penalties;

In 2022, Brazil lost in the WC quarter finals on penalties

* The last time there were 2 penalty shootouts on the same day in the quarterfinals was in 1986;

In 2022, it was repeated with Brazil-Croatia, Argentina-Netherlands

* The last time Morocco topped their World Cup group was in 1986;

They topped their group again in 2022

* The last time Belgium finished 3rd in their World Cup group was 1986;

They finished 3rd in their group again in 2022

* The last time Poland qualified for Round of 16 was in 1986;

They qualified again for Round of 16 in 2022

* In 1986, Poland drew one, lost one, won one in group stages;

In 2022, Poland drew one, lost one, won one in group stages

* In 1986, Canada finished group stages with 0 points;

In 2022, Canada finished group stages with 0 points

* The last time Canada qualified for the World Cup was in 1986;

Canada qualified for the World Cup in 2022

* The last time Canada finished last in group stages was in 1986;

They finished last in group stages again in 2022

* In 1986, Spain finished group stages at the second place, table toppers had 6 points, while they had 4;

In 2022, Spain finished group stages at the second place, table toppers had 6 points, while they had 4

* In 1986, Uruguay finished group stages at 3rd place;

In 2022, Uruguay finished group stages at 3rd place

* 2001: Ronaldinho signed for Paris St. Germain;

2002: Ronaldinho won the World Cup

* 2017: Mbappe signed for Paris St. Germain;

2018: Mbappe won the World Cup

* 2021: Messi signed for Paris St. Germain;

2022: Messi won the World Cup

* Maradona had 7 goals in all competitions on 20th Feb, 1986;

Messi had 7 goals in all competitions on 20th Feb, 2022

* Maradona has lost a World Cup final to Germany by 1-0;

Messi has lost a World Cup final to Germany by 1-0

* The last time Barcelona scored 4 goals against Real Madrid without Lionel Messi at Santiago Bernabeu was in 1986;

In 2022, Barcelona scored 4 goals against Real Madrid without Lionel Messi at Santiago Bernabeu

* Messi wasn’t there to witness Diego Maradona play in the World Cup in 1986;

Diego Maradona wasn’t there to witness Messi play in the World Cup in 2022

* In Maradona’s 4 World Cups, he finished at Round of 16, quarterfinals, runners-up, champions;

In Messi’s 4 World Cups, he finished at Round of 16, quarterfinals (twice), runners-up, champions

* In 2006, the team that defeated Australia in the Round of 16 went on to lift the title;

In 2022, Argentina defeated Australia in the Round of 16 and lifted the title

* In 2010, Spain lost their opener and went on to win the title;

In 2022, Argentina lost their opener and won the title

* In 1986, a handball by Maradona in quarterfinals;

In 2022, a handball by Messi in quarterfinals

* In 1985, Maradona had to leave Barcelona;

In 1986, Argentina won the World Cup

* In 2021, Messi had to leave Barcelona;

In 2022, Argentina won the World Cup

* Maradona lost the World Cup final wearing the away jersey;

Messi lost the World Cup final wearing the away jersey

* Maradona won the World Cup final wearing the home jersey;

Messi won the World Cup wearing the home jersey

* The centre referee of the 1986 World Cup final — born on 7 January;

The centre referee of the 2022 WC final — born on 7 January.—Additional reporting by Maravi Express