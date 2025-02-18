* Asks Leader of Opposition George Chaponda as he rips apart Chakwera’s SONA describing it as campaign speech full of lies



Leader of Opposition, George Chaponda of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has ripped apart President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) made in Parliament on Friday, describing it as “campaign speech full of lies”, adding that it “would have been more appropriate at a village development committee meeting at the constituency level”.

He alluded that “the entire nation has disputed the developments he spent time highlighting” under the theme; ‘Taking Our Development Forward to Continue the Progress We Have Delivered’, and he asked: “What does the term ‘development’ truly mean?” and: “What was the state of development in 2020 when the President took office?”

The Leader of Opposition then defined development in the concept of the United Nations, which recognises it based on the work of Amartya Sen, who defined development in one word — ‘happiness’, adding that “people experience happiness when they enjoy freedoms”.

“Madam Speaker, are Malawians happier under President Chakwera’s leadership than they were in 2020 when he took over from Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika?”

To answer this question, Chaponda went on to examine some key economic indicators (2020 versus 2025), which include inflation rate at 9% in 2020 while today, it is over 33%; that in 2020 interest rate was 12% but now it is 35%; while foreign exchange rate was MK750 against the US$ in 2020 and today it is about MK1,800 in banks with over MK5,000 in parallel markets.

The Leader of Opposition appraised the august House that fertilizer prices was at MK17,000 in 2020 but today it is at over MK130,000 and that price of a 50kg bag of maize was less than MK10,000 in 2020 while today it is over MK100,000 today.

He further indicated price increases in petrol and diesel; of sugar; bread; building materials such as cement; public transport costs — “the list could go on”.

He thus alluded that these economic trends should “determine whether Malawians are experiencing true development and progress,” adding: “Anyone claiming to be ‘taking development forward’ must be confident that these indicators reflect positively on their leadership”.

“If we visit ordinary Malawians in Kasiya, Malomo in Ntchisi, Msakambewa in Dowa, Chamama in Kasungu, Mnjonja in Dedza, Mwansambo in Nkhotakota, and Kapiri in Mchinji, will they testify that they are better off today than they were in 2020?

“The President listed numerous development projects that, in reality, have not improved people’s living standards. Roads should transform lives, yet the administration boasts about roads that do not significantly impact livelihoods.”

He further said that “by any standard” Chakwera’s could not be called a State of the Nation Address. and took upon himself to apologise to the diplomatic corps, business leaders, civil society, and other stakeholders who attended the opening of the 2025-2026 Budget Session of Parliament “expecting a proper address but instead listened to a campaign speech and all those lies”.



“Madam Speaker, I felt like there was no need to respond to what President Chakwera presented in this House for the same fact it falls short of a state of the nation address and was all lies and self-glorification.

“My instincts were that I go for the legal path and consider the legal implications of the President’s actions. However, I acknowledged that this year’s State of the Nation Address was the last for President Chakwera and his administration before we go to the polls on 16th September this year.

Chaponda also recalled that in his SONA on February 2 last year, marking Malawi’s 60th independence anniversary, Chakwera “emphasised the need for seriousness in how the country conducts itself”.

Chaponda quoted Chakwera as saying: “In this two thousand and twenty-fourth year of our Lord, Malawi turns 60. And a Diamond Jubilee is no small milestone for any nation, and as far as I am concerned, it is the latest reminder to all of us that we have no luxury to entertain any lack of seriousness. Therefore, as I stand here, I am fully expecting that the discussions to be held in this Fourth Meeting of the 50th Parliamentary Session will be done with the seriousness commensurate with the maturation of our nation”.

Chaponda kept on ripping apart Chakwera’s SONA, saying the government has distributed NEEF loans, “but entrepreneurs struggle to sustain their businesses due to an unfavorable economic environment”.

“Madam Speaker, what is the value of loans under such conditions? The administration has provided fertilizer to a few farming households, yet they remain food insecure because the real issues affecting agricultural productivity have not been addressed.

“We continue to distribute free maize to hunger-stricken families — an admission of failure in achieving food security.”

The former Cabinet Minister maintained that “ordinary Malawians are the best judges of this country’s progress”, adding that “the President repeatedly likened his policies to ‘surgery’ — implying that Malawians must endure pain for the sake of progress”.

“However, I must emphasise that surgery and pain should have been experienced in his first year in office, not in the final year of his administration. By now, Malawians expected a healed patient, not prolonged suffering.”

Chaponda also alluded that President Chakwera “missed a crucial opportunity to demonstrate how he intends to alleviate Malawians’ suffering in the few months remaining before elections” and that he should have “presented concrete solutions “ to restore forex availability and control the parallel market which is selling a US$ at over MK5,000.

And that he should have reduce fertilizer prices and ensure timely supply; lower maize prices; ensure consistent fuel supply; support young entrepreneurs struggling with NEEF loan repayments and to create decent jobs for the youth as promised.

The President is also being asked that he should have addressed the fight against and end to “rampant corruption and ensure the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is not used to persecute opposition members while shielding ruling party officials.

He should also have addressed on how to assist those affected by cyclones and natural disasters in rebuilding their lives and to ensure equal development opportunities across all regions of Malawi.

He also should have raised issues to rescue the economy “which is in fiscal distress”, thus emphasising that “President Chakwera’s speech was yet another disappointing attempt to justify his administration’s failures”.

“It fell short of the seriousness he himself called for in the last SONA — instead of presenting a clear vision, he relied on political propaganda, shifting blame to the DPP, external factors, and listing incomplete projects as achievements.”

Chaponda then broke down the SONA as the following:

1. Lack of Vision and Strategic Planning (Pages 3-10)

A true leader should inspire confidence in the nation’s future. However, President Chakwera’s speech lacked a roadmap for economic transformation. His theme, ‘Taking Our Development Forward (Page 3), was nothing more than a slogan without a well-defined policy framework to support it;

2. Overemphasis on Pain Without Tangible Solutions (Pages 3-9, 36-38)

Throughout his speech, Chakwera repeatedly reminded Malawians of their hardships, using phrases like “season of sacrifice and pain” (Page 3). But pain without a recovery plan is meaningless.

“Madam Speaker, the President acknowledged the 44% devaluation of the Kwacha (Page 8) but failed to outline a strategy for stabilising the economy. He admitted cutting spending on key sectors, yet ordinary citizens continue to struggle with high food prices, rising transport costs, and failing businesses.

“While he claimed to have fought cholera and provided humanitarian aid (Page 7), he failed to present permanent solutions to prevent future crises.

3. Failed Economic Promises (Pages 6-8, 20-25, 40-45)

“One of the biggest betrayals of Chakwera’s presidency is his failure to deliver economic relief to Malawians. In 2020, at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe, Chakwera promised to lower fertilizer prices to MK4,000 per 50kd bag.

“Yet today, due to his administration’s poor planning, prices have skyrocketed to MK140,000. His economic policies have also led to a 44% devaluation of the Kwacha (Page 8), pushing inflation to unbearable levels.

“Meanwhile, forex shortages persist, yet he offers no concrete plan to boost exports or attract foreign investment.

4. Political Propaganda vs. Real Development (Pages 34-40)

“Chakwera’s speech was filled with exaggerated claims of progress while ignoring the harsh realities Malawians face daily.

“He boasted of “delivering development” but failed to acknowledge how corruption and economic mismanagement have stalled major projects. For instance, Phalombe District Council has refuted Chakwera’s claim that 28 security houses had been constructed in Phalombe.

“The Council Chair publicly dismissed this claim, and similar exaggerations were made about security houses in Luchenza, Likoma, and other places. In most cases, where construction is even underway, progress is still at the foundation level.

“Madam Speaker, the President falsely claimed credit for the construction of a clinic at Chapananga, which was actually built by Community Forum Organization (COMO).

“The same deception applies to Kamphenda Health Centre in Rumphi, which remains incomplete despite his claim of completion. In unbelievable event, Chakwera own Member of Parliament for Rumphi West has called the President and his informant liars.

“Similarly, road construction projects listed on Pages 40-45 are either behind schedule or underfunded. In fact, many of these projects — such as the Crossroads-Kanengo Road, the Lilongwe Bridge, and the M1 Road rehabilitation — were initiated by Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s administration. If not for APM, what would Chakwera have accomplished in Lilongwe?

5. The Fight Against Corruption (Page 6)

“Madam Speaker, President Chakwera claimed his administration is fighting corruption, yet corruption scandals involving his own party members remain unresolved.

“His ministers, including himself, are implicated in corruption, and the nation remembers how ACB Director General Martha Chizuma was harassed for her efforts to fight corruption in his government.

“Now, his administration is trying to install a puppet ACB Director to ensure the bureau remains toothless.”

6. Blaming External Factors Instead of Taking Responsibility (Pages 5-8, 36- 38)

“Instead of acknowledging his administration’s failures, President Chakwera blamed external factors — the Russia-Ukraine war (Page 7), COVID-19 (Page 5), and Cyclone Freddy (Page 8).

“While these events had an impact, other African nations faced the same challenges but implemented policies to stabilize their economies. Chakwera’s administration, on the other hand, has failed to take proactive measures.

“Madam Speaker, when all is said and done, I want to bring to your attention Section 89 paragraph 3 of the constitution of the Republic of Malawi, and I quote; ‘the President shall each year, immediately before the consideration of the official budget, attend Parliament – shall:

a) Address Parliament on the state of the nation and the future policies of the Government at that time; b) Report on the policies of the previous year; and c) respond to questions’, end of quote.

“Madam Speaker, based on what President Chakwera presented last Friday, we all agree that he didn’t pronounce any government policy at this time in his speech, let alone future policies.

“This SONA, therefore, is unconstitutional. As the opposition, we are wondering on what will be the basis of the forthcoming national budget? A budget that incorporates the September elections should be formed based on analysis of past policies and projections of the future policies.

“In fact, Madam Speaker, we the opposition will not debate on this unconstitutional SONA for it was nothing but a political speech full of lies.”

In conclusion, Chaponda said “Malawi deserves better leadership — leadership with a clear vision and a track record of delivering real results”.

“Chakwera’s 2025 unconstitutional SONA failed to inspire confidence in his leadership. It was filled with excuses, vague achievements, and outright lies.

“Madam Speaker, Malawians cannot vote again for a President who has lied to the nation on several occasion. I don’t want to mention the lies for I am at pains responding to unconstitutional speech.

“Malawians need a leader who provides practical solutions, not one who glorifies suffering while delivering little progress. It is time for real leadership that prioritises economic growth, forex stability, and job creation.

“Malawi deserves better, and thankfully, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is returning to redeem his people. As for Chakwera, the time has come for him to prepare his exit.

“As of the speech that was delivered, l repeat was unconstitutional and does not qualify to be a State of the Nation Address. Consequently, does not deserve to be debated on. I submit, Madam Speaker.”