Aqeel Masinja scoops 3 accolades from 2023 Muslim Arts Awards

* Special Recognition Awards went to Radio Islam for 20 Years of Promoting Muslim Art



* Muslim Artists Association initiated the Islamic Arts Awards as annual recognition to promote, honour and motivate creative works

By Duncan Mlanjira

Artist Aqeel Masinja has won three accolades from this year’s Muslim Arts Awards in the nasheed category — as Best Nasheed Artist; Best Nasheed Song (‘Uliranji’) and Best Nasheed Video (‘Dzuka’).

A nasheed is a work of vocal music, partially coincident with hymns, that is either sung as acappella or with instruments, according to a particular style or tradition within Sunni Islam.

The Best Upcoming Nasheed Artist went to Lifa Saidi while the hit ‘Nkhani ya Malo’ by Abdul Hakim Muhammad — featuring Wallace Salanje — was voted the Best Nasheed Collabo.

In the drama category, Major Anafi was recognised as the Best Upcoming Actor; Abdullah John as Best Actor; Ranira Suleman as Best Actress with the Best Comedian being Che Mandota.

The Best Poet went to Rajab Anusah while ‘Atanjile Kuteba — written by by Rajab Anusa scooped the Best Poem with Aisha Samson being the Best upcoming Poet.

In literature, Best Writer 2023 is Gerginah Shaban while Special Recognition Awards went to Radio Islam for 20 Years of Promoting Muslim Art; Al-Haqq Newsletter for 25 Years of Publishing while Nchalo Muslim Brothers were recognised for being one of pioneers of Kaseedas in Malawi.

Malawi Islamic music and other artistic works are barely appreciated by the general populace because they are only exposed in the Islamic Community through Radio Islam and TV Islam — but the creative and artistic works are aplenty.

Thus Muslim Artists Association initiated the Islamic Arts Awards as annual recognition in order to promote, honour, motivate and reward such creative works and to expose them to the Malawi populace’s appreciation.

The inaugural awards event was held on December 23 last year and chairperson of the organising committee, Tailos Bakili said Muslim artists have positively embraced the initiative as they are producing very creative works of art.

“Every artist is doing their best to come up with innovative works and the judges found it hard to identify winners,” he said. “This means both the winners and others who didn’t make the grade will go back to work to come up as winners in next year’s event.”

He further said the awards are highlighting the contribution which Muslim artists are making to the social, political and cultural landscape of the country and celebrates artists who have inspired generations of Muslims with their positive messages and creations.