Applications for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships now open from August 2 to November 1

One of this year’s Chevening Scholarship recipients Chimwemwe Masano receiving her Final Award letter from Halksworth at British High Commission, Lilongwe

* The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible Master’s degree at any UK university

* Whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences

* Chevening seeks to build an international community of people who are committed to working together to drive positive change

By Duncan Mlanjira

Applications for the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, the Chevening Scholarships are now open from August 2 through to November 1, the British High Commission has announced.

Chevening Scholarships — funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), partner organisations and partner universities — are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them do that.

A statement, British High Commission says applications can be submitted via chevening.org/apply for the scholarship that offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible Master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening,” says the statement, adding that there are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2023/2024 academic year — demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

Head of scholarships at the FCDO, Naomi Rayner is quoted as saying: “As the world continues to tackle major global issues such as climate change, international cooperation is more essential than ever.

“Chevening seeks to build an international community of people who are committed to working together to drive positive change. We do this by bringing together incredible people from around the world and supporting them, through education, to achieve their goals.

“In the UK, we are proud of our world class universities and we know that our learning environments are enriched by the wide diversity of cultures, experiences and viewpoints represented on our campuses.

“Chevening scholars make a significant contribution to these communities, as well as becoming an important part of our network of over 50,000 alumni.”

She added that Chevening “represents the very best of the UK, welcoming people from across the world to study, grow, and thrive”.

“Being a part of the Chevening network instils a strong sense of pride and responsibility. I am consistently inspired by the passion and commitment of those in the Chevening community and I look forward to hearing from this year’s applicants,” she said.

In his remarks, acting British High Commissioner to Malawi, Matthew Halksworth said those that are “passionate about driving change — whether on a local or global scale” and want to be the best at what they do” and if they have the “imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you”.

“There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ scholar. Your age, race, gender, religion and cultural background do not matter to us.

“We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals. If this sounds like you, then you are very likely to fit in with our community of over 50,000 alumni worldwide.

“Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience that you will. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts.

“When you return home after your studies you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference professionally or socially.

“There is a lot to gain from submitting a thoughtful application, so if you have what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would encourage you to apply before the 1 November deadline.”

The public is encouraged to visit chevening.org/scholarships for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.

The scholarships support study at UK universities — mostly one year taught Master’s degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide, and over the past five years they have awarded almost 10,000 scholarships.

The statement said there are over 50,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.

The name ‘Chevening’ comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent — currently the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.