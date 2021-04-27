Applicants for selection into public universities advised to familiarize themselves with new codes for courses following UNIMA delinking

* The University of Malawi (UNIMA)

* Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS)

* Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES)

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Ministry of Education says as the process for delinking the University of Malawi (UNIMA), selection of students into public universities will from this year include the new arrangement and thus advises applicants to check and familiarize themselves with the new codes for courses under the new universities.

The Ministry of Education has gazetted May 4, 2021 to be the commencement date for Acts of Parliament NOs 18, 19 and 20 of 2019, that delinked UNIMA into three universities — Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS); Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES); and the University of Malawi (UNIMA).

They were gazetted through Government Notice Nos 27, 28 and 29 of 2019 for UNIMA colleges to be delinked into stand-alone universities.

The Ministry thus advises the student applicants to check with the three separate entities on the courses they will soon produce set for the forthcoming selection process that will be harmonized by the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE).

For enquiries, the applicant students or their parents and wards are advised to contact Dr. Lewis Keliyasi Eneya, Director of Higher Learning at the Ministry of Education on 0993 881 933 or email: dhe@education.gov.mw.

Capital Hill has since appointed a new steering committee to complete the delinking process and operationalization of the new universities —

comprising Professor Emmanuel Kaunda (chairperson), Dr. Philip Kaonda, Dr. Tasokwa Kakota-Chibowa, Dr. Asyatu Chaweza, Dr. Macphall Magwira and the Director of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education.

Government resolved to delink Polytechnic, Kamuzu College of Nursing and College of Medicine from UNIMA to, among others, increase access to higher education and improve governance and operational efficiency in public universities in the country — which Parliament approved in 2019.

The restructuring of the colleges is significant in enhancing education growth, among them high standards of academic leadership, financial independence, strong and world-class research as well as world-class academia.

The delinking of the three universities is the second after Bunda College of Agriculture was delinked from UNINA and was merged with Natural Resources College to form Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).