Apex of CSOs in environment conservation, CURE condemns escalating barbaric attacks on forest rangers

By Duncan Mlanjira

Coordination Union for the Rehabilitation of the Environment (CURE) — the apex membership organization that coordinates a network of 34 national civil society organizations (CSOs) in environment and natural resources management sector in Malawi, vehemently condemns escalating brutal attacks on the frontline of ecosystem restoration.

This follows a recent brutal attack on a forest ranger in Machinga District and CURE emphasises the important role that the “courageous” game rangers play in their dedication “to protecting our precious natural resources including wildlife — often putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure the preservation of our environment and biodiversity”.

“The recent incident of violence — plus scores others before against forest guards and game rangers — are not only reprehensible but also undermine the crucial conservation efforts underway in Malawi,” said the statement from CURE’s Executive Director, Charles Mkoka.



“These brave men and women serve as frontline defenders against poaching, illegal logging, and other forms of environmental injustices and degradation, playing a pivotal role in safeguarding our ecosystems for future generations.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected forest guards, game rangers, and their families during this challenging time,” he said, while calling on the authorities in Malawi “to swiftly investigate these heinous attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice”.

“It is imperative that all necessary measures are taken to ensure the safety and security of those entrusted with protecting our natural heritage. Furthermore, we urge the government of Malawi to prioritize the welfare of forest guards and game rangers by providing adequate training, resources, and support systems to enhance their effectiveness in safeguarding our forests and wildlife resources.

“Attacks on forest guards and game rangers not only endanger their lives but also threaten the ecological balance and integrity of our ecosystems. We must collectively condemn such acts of violence and work towards creating a safe and conducive environment for those dedicated to the conservation of our natural heritage.

“If this unbecoming disorder is allowed to continue, it threatens the gains Malawi aspires to achieve in line with regional and global instruments.”

Mkoka highlighted that some of these instruments include the AFR100 initiative — aiming to restore 100 million hectares of land by 2030 and that additionally, “it defeats the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan which aligns to the United Nations Convention of Biological Diversity”.

“It must be noted that our national restoration efforts contribute to the MW2063 national vision through the enabler on environmental sustainability as an agro-based economy, the Bonn Challenge Initiative, the African Union Agenda 2063, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and other targets.

“However, this unbecoming behaviour and attack on defenders on the frontline of ecosystem restoration and conservation leaves a lot to be desired as a country — it threatens livelihoods, people’s property and hard-earned national infrastructure development with the fresh memories of Cyclone Freddy in mind that caused mayhem and devastation as a result of such actions in most affected areas.

“Together, let us reaffirm our commitment to the protection of our forests, wildlife, and the brave individuals who defend them, and stand united against any form of violence or aggression targeting those working tirelessly to conserve our planet’s biodiversity.

“CURE stands in solidarity with the forest guards and game rangers of Malawi, and we pledge our unwavering support in their noble mission to protect our environment and wildlife.”

Some negative public utterances by prominent figures — instead of engaging forestry offices — also contribute to attacks on game rangers, most recent being that from Paramount Chief M’mbelwa V, who made allegations that game rangers assist in illegal cutting down of trees in forest reserves.

Speaking last week during the launch of Mzimba Heritage Association (MZIHA) tree planting season, M’mbelwa V accused some forestry officials of reluctance to deal with forestry management, emphasising that such tendency has rendered efforts against deforestation futile.

“People in Mzimba work tirelessly to restore depleted environment through integrated approaches such as reforestation and afforestation,” he had said. “However, due to the dormancy of forestry officials due to financial constraints and corruption, environmental degradation goes unchecked.

“In Chikangawa Forest, you will find people cutting down trees anyhow. When questioned, you will learn that they have permits which they abuse to harm the environment.” said M’mbelwa V.

However, M’mbelwa District Council assistant forestry officer, Staples Nyandeni assured that they remain professional in monitoring and managing forestry resources as it has intensified patrols to apprehend culprits involved in deforestation and encroachment of forest reserves in the district.

CURE was established in 1994 after the dawn of political pluralism in Malawi, responding to the outcome of the first-ever conference on environment & development held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 1992 — registered under the Trustees of Incorporation Act in 1999.

As an apex membership organization, its vision is: ‘Sustainable environment that supports community livelihoods’ and its mission ‘to enhance effective management of Malawi’s environment and natural resources in a participatory and sustainable manner through coordination, communication, capacity building, and advocacy’.