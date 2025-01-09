Another tropical storm named Dikeledi developing in Indian Ocean

* Meteorological Department monitoring its movement as it is expected to enter the Mozambique Channel



* After making a landfall over northern Madagascar on Sunday, January 12, 2025

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services alerts the public that a tropical storm named Dikeledi has developed in the Indian Ocean, located to the northeast of Madagascar.

Meteorological Department thus assures the public that it is monitoring Dikeledi movement as the weather models are indicating that the tropical storm is expected to enter the Mozambique Channel after making a landfall over northern Madagascar on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

The nation will thus be updated with any vital information regarding this tropical storm, whose next update will be issued tomorrow, January 10.

“However, over the next few days, we are expecting a reduction in rainfall mainly over the south and parts of the central areas due to the influence of an unstable easterly air mass,” reports the Department.

Dikeledi comes on the heels of moderate tropical storm CHIDO last December from Mozambique that had some devastating effects influenced by strong winds and heavy rainfall over the country before it exited the country.







In its final update on damages caused by CHIDO, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) reported a death toll of 13 from while the total number of injuries was 29.

DoDMA further reported that the total number of affected households were 10,159 — which is approximately 45,162 people that were affected.

Out of the 10,159 affected households, 227 people were displaced, according to the final report issued by Commissioner for Disaster and Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba last month.