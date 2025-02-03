Another tropical storm develops in Indian Ocean but its current position not affecting Malawi weather

Possible track of tropical Storm Faida—courtesy of La Reunion Regional Climate Centre

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services alerts the public that a tropical storm named Faida has developed in the Indian Ocean and is currently located about 150km to the north east of Madagascar.

In its public notice, the Meteorological Department says the storm has a centre pressure of 998hPa and is moving north westwards towards the coast of Madagascar at a speed of 19km/hr.

“At its current position Storm Faida is not affecting Malawi weather,” says the statement. “However, its projected track indicates that the storm may get into the Mozambique Channel, potentially bringing it closer to the country.

“The DCCMS will continue updating the nation with any vital information regarding this storm,” says the statement adding that the next update will be issued tomorrow, February 4.

Meanwhile, the Department says rainfall is expected to be enhanced over many areas due to the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) — and thus, the general public is advised to stay alert as threat of flash floods remains high in flood prone areas mainly in lakeshore districts.

FAIDA comes on the heels of two other storms since December, Bheki, Dikeledi and Chido which developed into cyclones, with Chido leaving behind it some devastating effects.

Department of Disaster Management (DoDMA) reported that Chido left a death toll of 13 from while the total number of injuries was 29 with the total number of affected households at 10,159 — which was approximately 45,162 people that were affected.

Out of the 10,159 affected households, 227 people were displaced, according to the final report issued by Commissioner for Disaster and Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba last month.