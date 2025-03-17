Anglican Bishop Alinafe Kalemba decries skyrocketing prices describing the unstable economy as being in a ‘state of dancing’

Bishop Alinafe Kalemba

The forthcoming elections on September 16, 2025 offer Malawians an opportunity to vote for leadership that can turn around the economy



Malawians need to divorce politics of tribalism and instead base their electoral choices on merit to usher in political leaders

With an inflation rate hovering at around 28%, Anglican Bishop for Southern Malawi Diocese, Alinafe Kalemba has described Malawi’s unstable economy as being in a ‘state of dancing.’

In an interview, the Bishop bemoaned in his ceremony yesterday in Blantyre that the prices of goods are swinging from one rate to another regularly: “The economy is in a dancing state, swinging so fast to the astonishment of consumers.

“Planning and budgeting is a nightmare now,” said Bishop Kalemba, adding that serious consideration should be given about the state of the Malawi economy.

He further said the forthcoming elections on September 16, 2025 offer Malawians an opportunity to vote for leadership that can turn around the economy.

“Malawians need to divorce politics of tribalism and instead base their electoral choices on merit to usher in political leaders during forthcoming polls.”

He said some challenges people face are due to wrong decision-making and poor choices, adding that the threat to democracy in Malawi is not the stranglehold of autocrats on power, but the practice of tribal politics.

“What’s the point of voting for a leader from your tribe who will only succeed in perpetrating your economic misery? People do not eat tribalism. We should vote for leaders with great visions and track-records of implementing strategies,” he said.

Kalemba admonished the Anglican faithful to do introspection of their spiritual lives during this period of Lent: “Stop behaving like foxes, by leading a righteous life and a life of service to God and humanity.”

He based his sermon on Luke 13:32 which reads: “But Jesus replied, ‘Go tell that fox, Look, I will keep driving out demons and healing people today and tomorrow, and on the third day I will reach my goal”.

