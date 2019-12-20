Anglia Books running special management skills resources promotion

By Duncan Mlanjira

Anglia Books, which is situated in the Trade Fair Grounds at Chichiri in Blantyre at Stand No. 50, is running a promotion for professional management skills books, are ideal for individuals who wish to access personal development resources and for those currently studying professional undergraduate and post-graduate qualifications courses.

The resource books on promotion tackle essential areas such as human resource management; communication, sales & marketing development; leadership; entrepreneurship and innovation.

Sales manager Justice Mlanga says this promotion is also extended to Anglia Books Lilongwe Branch, which is located in Area 4.

Mlanga said these resources are designed to develop key management skills and are also designed for companies offering in-house professional training as well as college, university, institutional resource centers.

“This promotion is running through December and January and will offer a 10% discount off the normal published prices.

“In addition, for all orders over K25,000 in value, we will be giving for free a ‘Business Secrets’ title, which is worth K4,000.”

“The objective of this promotion is to assist in the development of professional management skills,” Mlanga said.