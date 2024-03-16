Analytical football followers defend Tabitha, Temwa, Zambia’s Barbra Banda after being described on Facebook as not skillful

* Learn to appreciate the work of others. When you are celebrating with people who are succeeding in life, you lose nothing

* Following football and watching football are two different things. Different roles in football require different traits

By Duncan Mlanjira

A Facebook user, who trends under the pseudonym of Mami wa Shabe and comments a lot on Malawian and other countries’ football, came under intense criticism from analytical followers of the beautiful game after describing Chawinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa, as well as Zambia’s Barbra Banda, Rachael Kundananji as not skillful.

Mami wa Shabe wrote: “The reason why Malawian and Zambian women footballers are shining overseas is because of the environment [and] hardships they grew up in [and] passed through — not because they are skillful.

“See these players Barbra, Kundananji, Tabitha, Temwa — it’s only speed and physical, which those European female players are lacking,” said Mami wa Shabe of the pictures she posted along with the comment.

“Those European female players are skillfull but physically, they ain’t strong. Look at Lauren James, she is skillful; Alex Morgan very skillful. Barbra, Kundananji and the Chawingas don’t have skills — all they have is speed, pace and physical.

“So, I think this is the reason African female players, especially [from] Zambia and Malawi are shinning in overseas — it’s not because they’re that much better than those from Europe, No.”

Mami wa Shabe received an avalanche of backlash, some of which were unpalatable with Luke John Phiri describing the analysis as coming from an “ungrateful spirit” saying: “Learn to appreciate the work of others” — while Kapitah Kapita said: “When you are celebrating with people who are succeeding in life, you lose nothing.”

Ken Kamole simply said: “Scoring goals is skill plus” while Gilbert Kelis Mogrey gave an example that in Malawi sugar is produced in Nchalo and Nkhotakota; tea from Mulanje; rice from Karonga, saying: “You know why? It’s because not all best things can be found from one place.

“It’s the same here — nobody can possess all those tactics you are mentioning, that’s why they source from different angles and combine into one pot. Let’s just appreciate the talent each of us has — it’s beneficial at one pot than looking at the demerits only.”

Mathews Phiri said: “Following football and watching football are two different things. Different roles in football require different traits. At Manchester City, Erling Haaland doesn’t have skill. He is terrible but he is needed for goals and that’s what matters. All those players have technicality to play their roles, that is why they still shine.”

Several others disagreed with the assertion that these players grew up through hardships, saying such attribute does not make one stronger in sports but hardwork and determination do.

Speed was attributed by all commentators as a skill on its own and Moses Mubeta said there is nothing like hardships because Barbara Banda comes from a very decent home background: “Watch her videos whilst playing in China — she has skills, just accept that women’s football in Africa is on the rise.”

Hope Chirwa enlightened Mami Wa Shabe that players retire from soccer because of pace, saying: “You think pace is not a skill in football? You only think of dribbling?” while Likupe Likupe said: “Just give credit where it is due. A skilled player is a skilled player RESPECT to our ladies shining out there.”

Weston Kumwenda asked Mami Wa Shabe to analytically study Tabitha’s style of play: “Have you ever watched Tabitha in front of the goal? Have you ever watched Kudananji in possession of the ball and all that she does with it?

“In football, we just don’t compare prayers anyhow. Tabitha can score goals from any angle and now she has more goals than any other prayer in the league she now plays for. She also tops the assists in the same league; her ball control and passing is very good than those players you claim they are skilful than her.

“She has the speed, strength and very good dribbling skills. So to me, your analysis is very poor and contrary to what we see in these Zambian and Malawian female football players. Revisit your analytical skills, maybe you need some lessons yourself!”

Allan Chalemba maintained that physical strength is an attribute of skills which can’t be separated and while asking how hardship give give the players speed, Mukinda Bruce said each player requires certain traits and that Barbra, Kundananji, Tabitha, Temwa “are shining because they are good in their roles”.

Deo Gracious said: “Skill comes in different forms, what you lack in one area, others can do better in that area. Anyone can run but it takes skill for someone to run and at the same time also kick the ball in a desired direction to score goals — that’s skill.

“It is said iron shapens iron, yes, what we go through in life can make us become strong — not only strong but also better, but remember it’s from the same African hardships that others only become useless.”

Fredricks Mukonde and a Chiwalah summed it all up: “Everything has advantages and disadvantages! Nothing like hardships here — if they want let them create their hardships so that they also have speed and physicality period.

“Our African Queens are also skillful at their level. Nothing stops the European players from having the same physicality like Tabitha and Barbara.”