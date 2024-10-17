Anadkat family, FCB shareholder Kantaria meet shortfall of K74m towards Beit Cure’s fundraiser for life-changing children’s orthopaedic surgeries

Anadkat hands over the investment to Beit Cure’s Davie Simengwa

* This is on top of FCB also contributed K50 million towards the same cause ahead of the fundraising dinner

* Beit Cure International holds a special place in my heart—FCB founder and vice-chairperson Hitesh Anadkat

* It has recorded remarkable success as the best orthopaedic hospital in the Sub-Saharan Africa

* And has performed over 30,000 life-changing children’s surgeries in Malawi and the region over the past 22 years since its inception in 2002

By Duncan Mlanjira

Founder of First Capital Bank (FCB), Hitesh Anadkat, together with shareholder based in Kenya, Rasik Kantaria, have personally met the shortfall of K74 million of the budget of K210 million which Beit Cure International hospital targeted in its fundraising dinner towards life-changing children’s orthopaedic surgeries.

On top of this, FCB also contributed K50 million towards the same cause ahead of the fundraising dinner and at the official handover of the K74 million investment at FCB head office in Livingston Towers, Anadkat said he has had deep connection with Beit Cure International since its establishment in 2002.

He indicated that over the years, he has attended its fundraising activities including this year’s where the K74 million shortfall was announced and he reached out to shareholder Kantaria if they could contribute 50% each for the hospital to meet its targeted budget.

“I am happy to say that Mr. Kantaria accepted the challenge because, FCB Group being a multinational bank, we recognised that Beit Cure International hospital also provides services from the neighbouring countries such as Mozambique.

“Beit Cure International holds a special place in my heart. It has recorded remarkable success as the best orthopaedic hospital in the Sub-Saharan Africa and has performed over 30,000 life-changing children’s surgeries in Malawi and the region over the past 22 years since its inception in 2002.”

He added that the procedures for the free surgeries need substantial amount of money as they include transporting needy children from across the country, accommodating them and provided with five meals a day.

The funders of the medical institution are donors from the US but Beit Cure added a principle that there should be local participation by organising the fundraising dinners to support extra more needy children.

“As First Capital Bank, we are happy to support this charity and we will always be there for Beit Cure,” said Anadkat, who is vice-chairperson of FCB Group. “Children who live with disabilities suffer mental trauma and as Malawians we need to reach out and stop the mental stigma such children receive in our communities.”

The fundraising dinner’s K210 million budget is to cater for 80 more surgeries on top of the 2,200 that is supported by the American people and Anadkat urged urged more Malawian well wishers to support the cause, saying “local commitment is very important”.

In Beit Cure International’s vote of thanks, Director of Programs & Development, Davie Simengwa extended their “heartfelt appreciation for the generous donation towards supporting children with disabilities”.

“Your contribution will make a tremendous difference in the lives of these children, providing them with the necessary resources and support they need to thrive,” he said.

“Your investment will help us in our mission to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for children with disabilities, ensuring they have access to the care and opportunities they deserve.”

“Your support not only impacts the lives of these children, but also sends a powerful message of compassion and solidarity to our community. We are committed to ensuring that your support is utilised effectively and efficiently, directly benefiting the children who need it most.

“We invite you to stay connected with us and witness the transformative impact of your generosity firsthand. Your ongoing support is invaluable.

“Once again, thank you for your kindness and generosity — together, we can make a difference in the lives of these children and create a more inclusive world for all.”

Anadkat’s 50% contribution was made through the Hitesh & Meeta Anadkat Foundation and in a statement, the institution and FCB said: “Health is a key area of focus for our corporate social responsibility (CSR) and as good corporate citizens, we feel duty-bound to complement Beit Cure’s efforts in providing world class healthcare for children at no cost, regardless of ethnic background, religious affiliation — or indeed the socio-economic status.

“As a foundation, we are privileged to be part of the Beit Cure success story in Malawi — starting from the collaboration in the construction of the hospital building up to this day.

“Our commitment to this noble cause reflects the core values that define our foundation and our dedication to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.

“Supporting charities is at the heart of what the Anadkat family and First Capital Bank do. Our Bank is built on the mantra of Belief — we believe in Malawians and we believe in supporting the underprivileged.

“And that is why since it’s inception, the Bank has paid school fees for more than 5,000 students and continues to support more than 500 underprivileged students with tuition fees year on year.

The Bank further says its CSR mission extends beyond these initiatives as through the Anadkat Family Foundation, it invested K2 billion in reconstruction of Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s pediatric ward; K200 million in construction of Chichiri Prison cell blocks; investment in the girl child through ‘Shaping Our Future Foundation; and the construction of hostel for Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) students, among others.

“We will continue to complement government’s efforts in building a more caring and inclusive Malawi by uplifting the social-economic fabric of the societies in which we operate.”

The children’s accident and emergency medical services facility at Queen Elizabeth decongested the main Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit of the referral hospital and ensures that children receive special life-saving treatment and care upon arrival at the hospital.

The facility, whose walls are beautified with child-friendly hand painted murals, comprises several modern treatment areas that include a triage area, where children are assessed upon arrival.

Established in 2002, Beit-CURE International in Malawi is the only hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa recognised by the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Located in Blantyre, the teaching hospital has three operating theaters, and performs close to 2,000 life-changing reconstructive and orthopedic surgeries each year for people suffering from treatable disabilities.

In addition to world-class clinical service, CURE Malawi ministers to the emotional and spiritual needs of patients and their communities. The Beit Trust, a UK-based charity, provided the initial funding for this facility as a gift to the people of Malawi — with the Mission: ‘To heal the sick and proclaim the kingdom of God’ (Luke 9:2).