An estimated 5.7 million poor Malawians are in crisis level of acute food insecurity between October 2024 and March 2025

* This is not just a statistic — it is a failure of governance. The food insecurity has hit rural communities hardest

* This crisis is not simply the result of environmental factors — it is the direct outcome of failed policies and gross incompetence

By Duncan Mlanjira

In his address to the nation yesterday, former President Peter Mutharika declared that Malawi is in a hunger crisis, saying between October 2024 and March 2025, an estimated 28% of Malawi’s population (5.7 million people), were forecasted that they will be in Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 3 or above — “which is a crisis level of acute food insecurity, the worst in a decade”.

“This is not just a statistic — it is a failure of governance where four out of every 10 children suffer from stunting due to chronic malnutrition,” he said, adding that the food insecurity has hit rural communities hardest.

“This grim reality exposes the lies of three meals a day promised by the current leadership. Instead, families endure hunger and hopelessness, a betrayal of trust demanding urgent action.

“This crisis is not simply the result of environmental factors — it is the direct outcome of failed policies and gross incompetence. The affordable farm input programme (AIP), once hailed as a game-changer, has become a national disgrace.

“Corruption and inefficiency plague the program, and Malawians will never forget the ‘butchery fertilizer deal’ that humiliated Chakwera’s administration.”

Mutharika further observed that price of fertilizer, now at K119,000 per bag, “has made it inaccessible for many, compounding the crisis”, saying: “These policy failures have exacerbated the hunger crisis, proving that reckless governance has dire consequences for the people of Malawi.

“How can farmers grow food when they cannot afford the very inputs they need? Contrast this with the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) farm input subsidy programme (FISP), which provided affordable inputs, ensured efficient delivery, and achieved food security across Malawi.

“This is what competent leadership can achieve. Under my administration, hunger was eradicated because we placed people at the heart of our policies. We understood that when farmers succeed, the nation thrives.

“Today, as we watch the agricultural system collapse, let us remember: it does not have to be this way. Together, with proven leadership, we can restore hope, dignity, and food security to our people once again.”

The former President also talked of economic collapse and social struggles, citing that the economy has been paralysed by “the soaring prices of basic necessities, the crippling forex crisis, and the endless fuel shortages”.

“Families can no longer afford essentials like maize and salt, while businesses struggle to import goods due to the forex shortage. Small businesses are shutting down, young people are losing hope, and families are being torn apart by poverty.

“These are not just numbers — they are the daily struggles of Malawians caught in an economy spiraling out of control — life has become unbearable.”

He alluded that due to the economic crisis being faced, the country has witnessed “the highest number of suicides in Malawi’s history — a devastating indicator of the despair that has gripped our nation”.

“People have lost hope, and many see no way out of their struggles. Under my administration, we prioritised economic stability and made basic commodities affordable for all Malawians.

“Our policies ensured that businesses could thrive, farmers were supported, and families lived with dignity. Today, those achievements are a distant memory. It is time to restore stability, revive opportunities, and bring dignity back to our people.”

On the forthcoming 2025 General Elections on September 26, he assured that the DPP is fully committed to safeguarding the integrity of the polls.

“Our democracy is at a crossroads — the National Registration Bureau (NRB) and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) have failed to manage the voter registration process effectively, leaving Malawians disillusioned and questioning the integrity of our democratic systems.”

He alleged that registration officers were arriving late or failing to report, generators were running out of fuel, and centers were running out of essential registration forms”, saying these “are not just logistical failures, they are systematic efforts to disenfranchise citizens and undermine their constitutional rights”.

“These deliberate attempts to silence the voices of Malawians cannot be ignored. Democracy thrives on fairness and inclusivity, yet this government has chosen a path of suppression and incompetence.

“From Nsanje to Mzuzu, citizens are being denied their right to participate in shaping their future, leaving many to wonder whether their votes will count at all.

“Despite these obstacles, I assure you, no vote will be stolen, and no voice will be silenced. We will deploy trained monitors to every polling station, work with independent observers, and ensure that every Malawian who is eligible to vote can do so without fear or intimidation.”

In his preamble, Mutharika said he was not speaking as former President or the DPP leader “but as a fellow Malawian who feels the urgency of our struggles and shares the hopes of a nation desperate for change”.

“This is not a routine address; it is a heartfelt appeal for unity and decisive change. I know many of you feel abandoned, burdened by uncertainty and despair, left to endure hardships without guidance or hope. I see your pain, and I stand with you.

“Malawi is at a critical crossroads. Our nation’s challenges are immense, rooted in failed leadership and a lack of vision. Many of you are tired by empty promises and leadership that delivers no solutions. This cannot continue.

“Malawians deserve decisive leadership action, not excuses. Together, we can rebuild and reclaim the promise of our great nation with leadership you can trust.”