An-all Lilongwe semifinals of FAM Goshen Women’s National Championship

Maravi Express & Fam.mw

The semifinals of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Goshen Women’s National Championship to be played tomorrow involves only Lilongwe sides — Ascent Soccer v Silver Strikers Ladies (12:00hrs) and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Lionesses v Civil Service United Women (15:00hrs).

Ascent Soccer qualified after beating last years champions Kukoma Ntopwa Women by 4 goals to nil while MDF Lioness beat Nyasa Big Bullets Women 4-1 to oust the Blantyre-based teams.

Representing the North were Moyale Sisters, who were ousted by Silver Strikers Ladies by 1-3 while Civil Service Women booted out MK Academy

Pulsating quarter-finals were concluded on Wednesday is complete after the conclusion of pulsating quarter-finals on Wednesday as Silver Ladies booked their semi-final place after 3-1 victory over Moyale Barracks through goals from Linda Manda, Deborah Henry and Chikondi Gondwe while Chippo Ngwenya scored the consolation goal for the Mzuzu-based soldiers.

Fam.mw quotes Silver Ladies coach Andrew Chikhosi as saying Moyale gave them a good run for their money: ”It was a difficult match as we were playing Northern Region champions.

“We did not play our usual may be the girls were under pressure. We have been looking forward to the match against Ascent and this is pay back time.”

On his part, Moyale coach John Chimwala said lack of experience cost them the match, saying: ”The girls were a bit jittery due to lack of experience.”

In the other quarterfinal, Civil Women registered an emphatic 6-0 win over MK Academy in which Bernadette Nyenga, Thandie Bilima each scored a brace while Evelyn Nthala and Alinafe Mpira scored one goal each.

Civil Women coach Collins Pofera said the focus is on the semi-finals against Lionesses: “We are MDF Lionesses, who are champions in the Central Region. We expect a tough game but they should not underrate us.”

MK Academy coach Khumbo Sibale said despite the defeat there are several positives from the competition: ”We have a young team and for us this is a learning process — we hope next time will do better.”

Coached by Thom Mkolongo, Ascent Academy eye the title that eluded them through post match penalties and the derby against Silver Strikers Ladies will certainly be a very entertaining match.

Ascent Academy boasts of a squad that have several players who were part of the triumphant Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship 2023 such as 17-year-old midfielder Leticia Chinyamula who was named Most Promising Player of the Year in the inaugural COSAFA awards.

She was nominated alongside Ascent Soccer team mate and two-times Malawi women’s Player of the Year, 17-year-old Rose Kadzere and both starred for the Malawi Scorchers in November in the five tournament wins over hosts from South Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar, eSwatini and Zambia in the final.

Leticia netted a pair of goals while Rose added a goal and four assists while Ascent Soccer — which continues to emerge as one of the top female academy set-ups in the region — contributed three other players to the tournament — Faith Chinzumu (16); Maggie Chavula (18) and Ireen Khulamo (20).

Champions of the FAM National Women shall represent Malawi at the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA qualifier, which was participated for last year’s edition by Ntopwa FC by virtue of being winners of the 2022 edition.

Ntopwa gained rich experience and exposure as they were pitted against the best in the COSAFA region — grouped together with defending champions then, Green Buffaloes of Zambia alongside Botswana’s Double Action Ladies and Lesotho Defence Force.

The other group B had Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa); Olympic de Moroni (Comoros); Costa do Sol (Mozambique) and Young Buffaloes (eSwatini).

In their opening match, they drew 1-1 with Lesotho Defence Force in which they had led from the 45th minute through Vanessa Chikupira only to give in with four minutes to full time — having missed a lot of chances including a penalty.

They exited the tournament following their 0-4 loss to Botswana’s Double Action Ladies but the international experience and exposure was taken note of by Ntopwa’s coach, James Sangala attested that there were a number of lessons that were drawn from the championship.

“Our girls are good but are not strong enough like the other teams,” he told Fam.mw after the exit. “As we go back home, we will look at our recruitment plan to have players who are physically strong.

“This is a big stage that needs experienced players and we hope our girls will go back home differently having seen how tough the competition is at international level and obviously, we will come back stronger next time.”