Alpha Arts resuscitating Miss Malawi pageant

By Twimepoki Mangani, MANA

Alpha Arts is set to resuscitate the Miss Malawi pageantry and has since opened invited interested models for registration which started from July 1 until July 30.

Alpha Arts spokesperson, Tina Kendricks said in an interview that registrations will first be done online before proceeding to physical auditions to be held in all three regions with the main event on December 3.

“We need 30 pageants for the main event,” she said. “A lot of activities have been planned including boot camps that will determine which ones go through.”

The ex-model further said they hope to work with the Miss Malawi project beyond this year and looks forward to the future.

“It’s unfortunate it’s been four years since we last had the event. However, we are also looking towards the future, not just one year like everybody else,” she said.

Former public relations officer for Miss Malawi 2021 edition, Thembiwe Chakanza said that beauty pageants have evolved over the years as such certain criterias should be used when selecting aspiring queens.

“The criterias for selection may include, and not limited, to academic achievements, leadership skills, and eloquent communication skills,” she said.

She added that a national beauty pageant is a brand that is a pride of the nation and any step taken that uplift the brand of Miss Malawi will lead to its success and hope sponsors will continue to offer support.

Yvonne Kamanga, 2nd Princess of Miss Malawi 2017, encouraged aspiring pageants to embrace the moment and highlighted the vast opportunities that come with being Miss Malawi.

“On the contest day, we have lined up lots of activities to spice up the event,” Kamanga said.

Alpha Arts, an events management marketing agency, takes over management of the Miss Malawi pageantry taking over Zodiak and Nations Publications, which last hired the license from events manager, Carver Bhima in 2017.