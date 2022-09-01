All set for the national finals of FDH Bank Inter-City Mayor’s Trophy

* Blantyre represented by Mbayani in both netball and football



By Duncan Mlanjira

FDH Bank Plc, in partnership with the country’s four City Councils of Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu, is set to host the finals of the FDH Intercity Mayor’s Trophy to be played on Saturday, September 3 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The national champions brings together winners of city title from:

* Blantyre (represented by Mbayani Primary School in both netball and football);

* Zomba (Mponda in football and Police in netball);

* Mzuzu (Lupaso in netball and St Peters in football); and

* Lilongwe (Kamuzu Barracks in football and Ngwenya 2 in netball).

NICO Group-sponsored Blantyre City Mayor’s champions but the champions were kindly included in the FDH Bank Inter-City Championship.

Champions in both football and netball will walk away with K1.5 million each. The event will be spiced up with music performances by Eli Njuchi, Hyphen and Leslie.

“As FDH, we are proud to sponsor this tournament as it provides a platform that helps in discovering talent,” said Ronald Chimchere FDH’s Senior Manager of marketing and communication. “We believe these children will one day represent the country and we are glad to take part in nurturing them.

“This is an inagural tournament and it was initially slated for 2019 but was delayed due to the CoVID-19 pandemic. Mayor’s Trophy is a tournament played by primary school students and it aims at nurturing talent at the grassroot level.

“Teams play at city level first to identify one winner who then proceeds to play the Intercity tournament to represent their city at national level.”

At the conclusion of Lilongwe City Mayor’s Trophy in July, FDH Bank Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi described the primary school competition as a nursery for the two sports disciplines and pledged to continue sponsoring the trophy.

He also had pledged that the bank would continue with the sponsorship of tournament, which involves Under-14 players drawn from primary schools in the four cities.

Also present at the Lilongwe finals was Deputy Director of Sports in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kinna Phiri, who commended FDH Bank for the initiative, saying even government is now encouraging the development of football, netball and other sports disciplines at grass root level.

Kinnah, a legendary national football team player and coach, who is responsible for all community sports activities, said he had witnessed some good talent in the Mayor’s trophy, which needs to be utilized in the near future.