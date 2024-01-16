All set for the 4th edition of Malawi Sports Awards scheduled for February 16 at BICC in Lilongwe

Madise (2nd left) flanked by Mwamadi (left), Kuyeri and Meleka at the press briefing

* Invitation extended to President Chakwera to enhance its status as the biggest and glamorous sporting event in the country

* The processes of nominating and identifying the athletes started a few months ago

* When proper structures were put in place to identify and scrutinize possible candidates for the awards

By Duncan Mlanjira

The annual national sports awards program, which Government of Malawi introduced through Malawi National Council of Sports is the biggest here in Malawi and also recognized in the southern part of Africa — thus for the 2023 edition, an invitation has been extended to President Lazarus Chakwera to attend scheduled for February 16 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Announcing the date of the 4th edition of the Malawi Sport Awards, Sports Council chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise felt it necessary to extend the invitation to Chakwera to celebrate the red carpet event with the rest of the citizenry, who shall attend physically and follow through live TV streams.

“We have also invited Government departments and agencies, foreign missions, members of the diplomatic corps, sports associations, the Region 5 community and the private sector.

“It should also be noted that attending the awards is strictly by invitation and it is a black-tie event,” Madise said at a media briefing accompanied by the Council’s marketing & research committee, Gladson Kuyeri; Board member, Chisomo Mwamadi and lead for the award’s main organizing committee, Henry Meleka.

He said introduced in 2017, Malawi Sports Awards are aimed at recognizing outstanding athletes, sports administrators and sports institutions “that have made tremendous efforts in contributing to the development of sport in the country in a sporting year”.

“The awards allow both senior and junior athletes, citizens and non-citizens to be recognized because of their outstanding performance in a sporting year,” he said, while highlighting that the accolades also aim to:

* encourage those who participate in sport to aim high in their respective disciplines;

* develop pride, hard work, and sportsmanship in athletes, sports administrators, and all stakeholders;

* encourage the corporate world, government agencies and departments to invest in sports sponsorships and partnership;

* encourage creativity and innovation in sports administration;

* encourage and promote fair competition in sports; and

* establish long-lasting relationships between all stakeholders i.e. sponsors and athletes.

“The awards do not only recognize sports personalities but also recognize the role the media play when it comes to the development and promotion of sports in the country by awarding the media house which has been outstanding in sports reporting in a sporting year.”

He added that the awards are given out with deserved merit since they awardees are identified through a rigorous processes of nominations, which started a few months ago “when proper structures were put in place to identify and scrutinize possible candidates”.

He explained that the process involves requesting nominations from all sports associations and the media — after they are submitted to the media committee that meets and scrutinizes those that have been nominated “to see if they are worthy of being recognized or nominated”.

“After the media committee is done scrutinizing the nominated names and compiling the raw data the adjudication committee meets and selects the top three athletes that will compete in each category on the night of the event.

“Lastly, the selection committee scrutinizes the top three names in each category and selects the winners in every category. The whole process of nominating and selecting the athletes is reviewed by independent external auditors so that the process is credible without any bias or favouritism.”

There are 17 categories under consideration:

* Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year (up to the age of 17, or born in 2006 or later)

* Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year (up to the age of 17, or born in 2006 or later)

* Sportswoman with Disability

* Sportsman with Disability

* Sportswoman of the Year

* Sportsman of the Year

* Sports administrator of the Year

* Non-citizen of the Year

* National Team of the Year

* Sports Discipline of the Year

* Best executed sport development program of the year

* Sports District of the year

* Umpire/Judge/Referee of the Year

* Coach of the Year

* Media House of the Year

* Sports Personality of the Year

* The Chairman’s Award

He also highlighted that the process of identifying the awards including that profiling should be professionally done to the standards that the winners should be able to compete favourably at the Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA), which are competed by 9 other countries in the Region 5 family.

Last year, Malawi was nominated in three categories at the RASA awards that took place in Matsapha, Eswatini — Junior Sportsman of the Year; Sports Team of the Year and Journalist of the Year.

“As a Council, we hope that in 2024, we contribute a lot more and win more awards at RASA,” Madise said.

He appealed to the private sector, government departments and agencies, individuals and different stakeholders to support and partner Sports Council for a successful 2023 Malawi Sports Awards.

“Since we started in 2017, in each edition, we have seen that we are improving in different areas and to that effect we want to promise the sporting fraternity and the general public that we shall deliver the best Malawi Sports Awards.

The 2022 Malawi Sport Award’s Overall Sports Personality of the Year went to Frank Gabadinho Mhango, who also won the Sportsman of the Year while Sportswoman of the Year was won by Tabitha Chawinga.

The Malawi Scorchers were named National Team of the Year; Sean Joseph was Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year; Veronica Manda (Junior Female Sportsperson); James Chiutsi (Sports Administrator); founder of Ascent Academy George Maguire (Non Citizen Award); Henry Moyo (Male Veteran Sportsperson).

Martha Nyekanyeka as Female Veteran Sportsperson; Enos Chatama (Coach of the Year); Bernadettar Kwimbira (Referee of the Year); Dedza (Sports District of the Year); Ascent Academy (Best Executed Sports Development Program of the year); Moses Misoya (Sportsman with Disability); Taonga Kamwendo (Sportswoman with Disability) and Times Media Group (Sports Media House of the Year).

The Sports Minister’s Award winner was Asimenye Simwaka while Sports Council’s Board chairperson’s Award Winner was Susan Namangale (then as Chess Association of Malawi president).