All set for Malawi Sand Music Festival as FDH Bank Plc sponsors K15 million towards its preparations and hosting

Harawa (left) receiving the sponsorship from FDH Bank’s Lorraine Chikhula

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Preparations for the country’s major annual entertainment and tourism attraction jamboree, the Sand Music Festival — set for Kambiri Beach Resort in Salima from September 30 to October 2 — are in ongoing for a successful event.

This was assured by the Festival’s coordinator and one of the country’s most popular musician, Wendy Harawa on Thursday when the organisers received a sponsorship of K15 million from FDH Bank Plc towards its preparations and hosting.

Harawa said the annual music festival, which will celebrate its 12th anniversary of bringing together the cream of Malawian performing artists as well as renowned international musicians, always require a lot of money but they lack support from the corporate world like the gesture shown by FDH Bank.

“This sponsorship will go a long way towards our preparations and hosting of this event — most loved by music fans both local and foreign,” she said in her vote of thanks.

“It takes a lot to put the organization of the event together and today we’ve seen that truly FDH Bank is in support of local talent, that fuses together with an international touch.

“With this partnership we promise all Malawians to expect a remarkable festival which they will live to remember,” Harawa said.

In her remarks, Lorraine Chikhula — FDH Bank’s public relations and marketing manager, said they thought it wise to support the Sand Music Festival as their contribution towards promotion of local music talent in the country.

She took cognizance that the Sand Music Festival is the biggest leading local event which gives Malawians an opportunity to get entertained from their own artists and international singers while at the same promoting art; culture and tourism in the country.

“This is one other recognized event that markets the country and this is why we did not hesitate to come in after being approached by the organisers.

“We must also admit that we are considering this as part of our corporate social responsibility portfolio of giving back to our community. As a Bank we are always impressed with the patronage that comes during the festival.

“So we also believe that we’ll utilize the event to have time to interact and engage with our customers,” Chikhula said.

The venue, Kambiri Beach Resort has the longest beach along Lake Malawi and the patrons to the Festival will enjoy Resort’s rehabilitated structures and services which has been restored and elevated to its iconic ambience by new owners, Serendib Hotels and Resorts group.

Serendib Hotels took over management of Kambiri — the most capacious and iconic beach resort in Senga Bay along Lake Malawi — some 5 years ago and its services are complimented by its nearby sister hotel, Bluewaters by Serendib.

Kambiri is located some 125kms from Lilongwe City Centre and 135.3km from Kamuzu International Airport; 264km from Blantyre’s Heritage Hotel by Serendib and 18.8km from Salima Town.

Other activities at Kambiri include bird watching, Kambiri trails, farming and agriculture tours, beach soccer, beach volleyball, safari tours to sorrounding villages, Lake fishing, visit to a nearby crocodile farm and more traditional activities.

Kambiri is a home for memorable lake dining, beach festivals, weddings, conferences, company parties and various other forms of celebrations requiring a spacious beach and peaceful accommodation.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express