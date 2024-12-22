All larger trees on Machinga’s Chikala Forest threatened of depletion by end of 2025 due to current speed of massive deforestation

* High alert made of massive illegal logging, charcoal production, forest invasion & child labour and pollution-threatened water sources

* Until very recently, the forest reserve was in good health and relatively untouched by illegal logging

* To lose a rain generating and water conserving ecosystem would certainly exacerbate the hardship of communities around Chikala Forest

* Chikala Forest is one of the largest remaining stretches of Afromontane forest in Malawi and it is extraordinarily beautiful

By Duncan Mlanjira

If the Ministry of Natural Resources & Climate Change, whose Minister is Vice-President Michael Usi — along with law enforcement agencies — do not act, all larger trees on Machinga’s Chikala Forest will be depleted by the end of 2025 due to the current speed of massive deforestation taking place.

This is from an alert made by concerned passionate environmentalists and mountain hikers, Arie Glas, Jochem Gooijer, Thomas van Acker and Jonas Beyard — a Malawian, who is founder and chairperson of Zomba Tour Guides Association for eight years, until a few months ago.

The four have authored a report, saying during a hiking visit on Chikala Forest Reserve in early 2024, “illegal logging activity was seen in some portions of the forest [but] now, in December 2024, we have witnessed massive deforestation taking place in many, if not all, sections of the forest”.

They thus expose their findings during a recent hiking visit “in an attempt to raise awareness so that forest loss can be stopped” to save thee Chikala Forest Reserve, which is a mid-altitude Afromontane rainforest to the north-east of Zomba District.

It has a reported size of 285 hectares, which was gazetted as a Forest Reserve as part of the larger Liwonde Forest Reserve exactly 100 years ago, in 1924.

“Until very recently, the forest was in good health and relatively untouched by logging,” said the group, whose guide Jonas Beyard was involved in the formation of a group of guides and porters at Chikala Forest in 2022 and led many trips up the mountain.

The other authors are residents in Malawi, whom Beyard led the group on a hiking trip up the Afromontaine on December 13-14: “Our starting point was the primary school in Mposa along the lakeshore road.

“We climbed up to a rocky plateau just under the highest point via Mchilima, an illegal settlement within the forest reserve. It was impossible not to be shocked and saddened by the state of the forest during all sections of the hike.

Logging

First of all, the Miombo woodland previously surrounding the evergreen forest has been cut down completely. People have settled until within 500m of the evergreen forest edge with maize gardens being the chief form of land use.

“Burnt out charcoal pits are commonly seen as the last stumps of miombo trees are removed. Further on, during our hike through the evergreen forest, we witnessed an enormous number of large tree stumps, too many to count.

The forest in many sections, especially just below the peak has been removed for over 50%. In most sections of the hike, canopy cover is now incomplete.

“We heard the sound of at least four large canopy trees being taken down during these 24 hours. Day and night, the sound of pit sawing and chatter at illegal logging camps is heard from all sides of the peak.

“Logged areas include a large patch southeast of the campsite on the lower peak just under the highest peak, the saddle between the campsite and the highest peak to the north-north-west, the lower ridges on the north west side of the forest, now almost completely denuded.

Indeed most of the forest along our path from the south east to the lower peak lost a large number of canopy trees. On our way back from the peak, we counted sawpits and loggers/porters active in the forest:

Pollution

There is obvious pollution of the forest sections under logging by plastic waste and human excrements forming a danger to public health. This has already diminished the touristic value of Chikala Forest.

Forest invasion and child labour

We interviewed several of the loggers during our trip. The majority come not from the surrounding community but from the districts of Mulanje and in smaller numbers, Phalombe.

Those carrying timber down the mountain chiefly seem to be resident in the areas directly adjacent to Chikala forest. Child labour is clearly taking place, with porters aged of 14 (1 interviewed), 15 (2) and 16 (1).

We learned that loggers receive K 2,500 per beam, and porters are paid K2,500 per beam they carry down the mountain. It appears that local people from the Mposa area are involved carrying down timber.

Threatened water sources

Along the route, a natural spring still provides water to irrigate crops and for household purposes. The rivers coming down from the forest were dry. The small stream below the peak used by previous campers was now dry, but we still found water in a stream further down.

Protect what remains

“Despite the massive onslaught we witnessed, which can perhaps best be described by ecocide, Chikala Forest is still partly intact and has enormous biological and cultural value.

“We identified several iconic and highly threatened bird species, such as the Greenheaded Oriole (close to extinction in Malawi and only found on Chikala and possibly in Thyolo) and the Thyolo Alethe, a species confined to south-eastern Malawi, and identified mammals such as elephant shrew and duiker.

”Publicly available records show hundreds of identifications of birds and other organisms (iNaturalist).

“Our company, two men from a nearby village, showed us several edible plants from the forest, some of which are used as food in times of hunger including at this particular time.

”We did not concentrate on this element, but surely there are many more useful plants that are now under severe threat of disappearing.”

The authors takes cognizance that they are reporting these findings during a time of economic crisis in Malawi as livelihoods are under threat and hunger is common (4).

“The President declared a state of disaster in March 2024, based on El Niňo induced drought, which includes Machinga District where the forest is located. The state of disaster has not been lifted yet (5).

“To lose a rain generating and water conserving ecosystem would certainly exacerbate the hardship of communities around Chikala Forest. It is impossible to rationally assess how the short-term gains of timber sales would exceed the long-term value of a relatively intact ecosystem including the biological, nutritional, medicinal and hydrological benefits described.”

As a call to action, the concerned environmentalists emphasise that “Chikala Forest is one of the largest remaining stretches of Afromontane forest in Malawi and it is extraordinarily beautiful”.

“It is unique in its capacity to generate rain, shelters highly-threatened species and from its summits breathtakingly beautiful views to Mulanje, Liwonde and the Zomba area are possible.

“Being close to Zomba, less than an hour drive, this could be a prime destination for local and international tourists, bringing in cash to local communities.

“Enough forest still remains today to make a visit worthwhile — however, we estimate that at the current speed all larger trees will be gone by the end of 2025.

“We call on the Malawi Government, especially the Department of Forestry, environmental organisations, local authorities and Malawians in general to urgently take a stand and stop illegal logging at Chikala Forest.

“This will in the long run enable multiple benefits to the local communities that are now about to be lost forever.”

The authors indicated that the tour guide, Beyard, spoke to the area’s village chief, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mposa on their return where they are reported to have discussed a plan to jointly visit the mountain with surrounding community members.

“Law enforcement, development of alternative livelihoods and inclusion of surrounding communities in any solution are steps that need to be taken urgently.

“Development organisations, in particular, are encouraged to urgently support efforts in this direction now, as many development goals align directly with the conservation of the magnificent rainforest at Chikala.

If four mountain hikers can stumble upon such impunity theft of the national forest assets and come up with a comprehensive report like this, the question is; what is Vice-President Michael Usi’s Ministry of Natural Resources & Climate Change, and other law enforcement agencies doing to preserve this tourism destination from becoming bare in the next few months.

In its edition of December 18, 2024; https://www.travelandtourworld.com/news/article/kenya-zimbabwe-djibouti-botswana-namibia-mauritania-madagascar-angola-nigeria-and-ghana-powering-africas-tourism-surge-what-you-need-to-know/, Travel and Tour World website highlights strides made by top tourism hotspots of Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Namibia, Mauritania, Madagascar as well as upcoming Djibouti, Botswana, Angola — including Malawi’s neighbouring Zimbabwe.

They are reported to be leveraging their unique cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and world-renowned wildlife to attract millions of international visitors — but Malawi is far from being mentioned.

Zimbabwe is reported to continue capturing the global attention “with its stunning natural wonders, especially the world-famous Victoria Falls [as] tourists come from far and wide to witness the breathtaking falls, experience thrilling activities like white-water rafting, and explore the vast wildlife reserves of Hwange and Mana Pools”.

“Adventure, nature, and culture combine to make Zimbabwe a must-visit destination,” says the report. “In 2024, Zimbabwe saw a significant surge in tourism with the first quarter alone recording 409,971 foreign arrivals, up over 83% from the same period in 2023.

“Tourism receipts climbed 22% to US$1.1 billion, while international tourist arrivals reached 1.6 million, a dramatic rise from 1 million in 2022.

The report highlights that Botswana stands out as “one of Africa’s most iconic wildlife destinations, offering world-class safari experiences in places like the Okavango Delta and Chobe National Park”.

“Known for its sustainable tourism model, Botswana limits tourist numbers to protect its fragile ecosystem while maintaining a high-value, low-impact approach. This model has made Botswana a top choice for eco-conscious travelers.

“Botswana’s tourism sector is expected to see continued growth, with revenue projected to increase from US$334 million in 2023 to US$399 million by 2028 — with key drivers of tourism include wildlife safaris, leisure tourism, and cultural experiences, with December being the most popular month for arrivals.”

With its scenic coastlines, wildlife reserves, and historic landmarks, Angola is reported to have the potential to become a leading African tourist destination through its beaches, cultural sites, and natural beauty that offer opportunities for tourism growth.

In Malawi, we are destroying the same natural assets these countries are using to woo international tourists and earn the much-needed foreign exchange cover.