All GOtv customers to enjoy access to every channel from tomorrow till Sunday, no matter their current package

By Duncan Mlanjira

From tomorrow till Sunday, December 27-29, all GOtv customers will enjoy access to every channel and every show – no matter their current package.

That’s right! whether they are on GOtv Lite or GOtv Value, the world of GOtv Supa+ is open to every customer for 72 hours, “at no extra cost”, says MultiChoice in its statement issued today, the Boxing Day.

“Cheer for even longer with GOtv’s biggest festive gift coming your way — 72 hours of all channels, all content, all yours,” says the statement. “This festive season, GOtv is here to make the celebrations even more exciting.”

GOtv also encourages customers to link up with their friends, neighbours, family members or colleagues that discontinued their GOtv subscription to send a pigeon message of this 72 hours of endless entertainment.

“All they need to do is dust off their decoder, connect it to a power source, switch on their television, switch on their decoder and, well, it’s on them to decide what they watch first! It’s that simple.

“So switch on your decoder on December 27 and enjoy three days of epic entertainment. There’s no need to worry about payments or calls – just plug in and go for GOtv.

“At GOtv, we understand that the holidays are about spending time with loved ones, and we’re here to deliver stories that bring families together and spark moments of joy that will be cherished even more in the new year.

“That’s why you should start your mornings with family-friendly classics like Charlotte’s Web on Friday, December 27 at 08:25 CAT on MM3 or keep the kids entertained with the animated adventures of Bat Wheels on Saturday morning at 09:00 CAT on Cartoonito and Firebuds the following day at 17:00 CAT on Disney Jnr.

“For sports buffs, feel the heat as Inter Milan clashes with Cagliari on Saturday at 17:00 CAT on SuperSport Football or rise and shine early on Sunday morning at 05:30 CAT to catch the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Sacramento Kings on ESPN.

“As the sun sets, enjoy cinematic favourites like Gemini Man (Saturday at 19:45 CAT on Studio Universal) and Troy (Sunday at 20:00 CAT on MM3) for the perfect Sunday movie night.



“This Open Window isn’t just about giving you access to great content – it’s about celebrating the reasons why GOtv is your family’s go-to entertainment companion.

“In a year filled with challenges, we’re proud to bring a little extra joy to your home and remind you of the value of shared moments. This is your chance to experience the very best of GOtv without barriers.

“The festive season has never been brighter. We smile when you smile. So, come back to GOtv, switch on your decoder, and let us take care of your entertainment needs,” says the statement.

