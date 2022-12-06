All-African Council of Churches questions timing of Chizuma’s arrest

Ambassador for Economic Justice and Accountability, Rev. Baxton Maulidi

* As public expresses disbelief that Chakwera wasn’t aware of her arrest



* Is he really in charge? I thought he’s the Commander-in-Chief?

* If the whole ACB Director can be arrested without the President’s knowledge, it means that president is not in charge of key affairs

* Otherwise, he’s probably feigning ignorance. He was testing the waters and has seen the backlash and has decided to withdraw

By Duncan Mlanjira

All-African Council of Churches (AACC) — through Ambassador for Economic Justice and Accountability, Rev. Baxton Maulidi of the CCAP, has expressed concern over the timing of the arrest of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma — saying it has coincided with the European Union (EU) delegation’s visit to Malawi.

Rev. Maulidi says the EU delegation is to consider the provision of financial support to the country and one of the factors for consideration is the way Malawi is managing the operations of its governance institutions like the ACB.

Maulidi said much as his role doesn’t want to interfere in the work of the arms of government, he feels such actions will undermine whatever efforts the country has made in the fight against corruption.

A statement from national spokesperson for the Malawi Police Service, Senior Superintendent Peter Kalaya says Chizuma’s arrest follows a complaint lodged by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steven Kayuni alleging that he was injured by contents of a leaked audio clip made by the ACB Director in January this year.

The case is allegedly linked to breach of her Oath of Office when she divulged corruption investigation matters to a third party in January this year, an offence which President Lazarus Chakwera — who was under pressure by the public to fire for her breach of her Oath — forgave and retained her, saying it was “because she is “a person of great courage in the fight against corruption”.

Chizuma, who has since been released on, bail has been charged for making use of speech capable of prejudicing a person against a party to judicial proceedings.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Gospel Kazako has also condemned the arrest, saying in a statement that while government welcomes reports of her release, it is concerned with lack of information from the Police regarding the reasons and manner in which the arrest was effected.



Kazako further states that government feels the action undermines the progress President Chakwera’s government is making to thwart the vice of corruption.

Kazako also the Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo is questioning the arrest, who told Parliament this morning that government was in the dark on details to the arrest of Chizuma — describing it as the work of those trying to frustrate the fight against corruption in the country.

In a SWAT-style invasion of her home in the wee hours of today, Tuesday, December 6, Chizuma was taken to Namitete Police Station in the outskirts of Lilongwe but President Lazarus Chakwera says he had no knowledge DPP) Kayuni had ordered the arrest and has since said he would set an inquiry into the saga.

Media reports says during a national integrity committee meeting at Kamuzu Palace, said any wrongdoers who have abused their office in this incident should be held accountable.

He is quoted as saying: “We must maintain our resolve and send a message to those who think they can intimidate us into submission and slow us down in our fight for a corruption-free Malawi.

“And that message is simple: We are not afraid and we will not stop fighting.”

In Parliament this morning, Justice Minister Mvalo told the august House that Chizuma’s arrest is the work of those trying to suppress the fight against corruption, saying government condemns the arrest and had been released unconditionally — but a court bail bond shows she has been charged.

Chakwera’s stance was received with a pinch of salt by the public on social media, with Madda Chinguwo asking the question: “Is he really in charge? I thought he’s the Commander-in-Chief?” while Hope Mezuwa said: “If the whole ACB Director can be arrested without the President’s knowledge, it means that president is not in charge of key affairs in this country.

“Otherwise, he’s probably feigning ignorance. He was testing the waters and has seen the backlash and has decided to withdraw.”

Others indicated that the President’s stance is “worth nothing to be trusted — in short he is playing fools games around us. He knows everything behind the closed doors.”

Harris Mkc advised the President he is losing support even in his Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying: “Remember, Malawians are not fools and God is watching” while Ben K. Phiri contended that Chakwera’s statement “doesn’t inspire confidence”.

Others questioned where Kayuni got the powers and advised that if indeed the DPP did all this on his own, then he should be fired.

An incredulous Maxwell Chiwoko said: “The president and ultimatums — it is because of his too much talking that people, even those within his circle, take him for granted. Action would send more shockwaves than words.”

Others warned Chakwera that he is “sitting on a time bomb” as it seems he is surrounded by people who might be corrupt and thus advises the President that there is no need for an inquiry but to use his powers and act by firing all those involved in the national embarrassment.