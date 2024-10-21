All-African Conference of Churches’ Economic Justice & Accountability Ambassador Rev. Maulidi strongly appeals for free and fair 2025 general elections

* MEC and the Government should not ignore calls of concern being made by various stakeholders ahead of the elections



By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Evance Chisiano, MANA

Economic Justice & Accountability Ambassador for All-African Conference of Churches (AACC) in Malawi, Rev. Buxton Maulidi has strongly appealed to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and the Government not to ignore calls being made by various stakeholders asking for free and fair 2025 general elections.

In an interview, Rev. Maulidi, who is also Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod Deputy General Secretary, said religious leaders have observed that some electoral stakeholders believe the government intends to rig 2025 elections through dubious awarding of contract to foreign companies and procurement of electoral devices.

These claims — made by opposition parties, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) and UTM — have, however. refuted by Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu at a press briefing on Friday at Malawi Sun Hotel in Blantyre.

According to a report by Malawi News Agency (MANA), Kunkuyu described the opposition parties’ concerns towards the 2025 elections as baseless, saying it was surprising to note the parties question electoral procedures and the law which legislators passed in Parliament to guide the country’s elections.

The Minister also said it was also surprising that the opposition parties question the appointment of MEC chairperson Justice Anabel Mtalimanja, saying when she was duly proposed by the Judiciary and appointed by the authority as is always the case with such appointments.

“One would doubt whether the opposition has taken the new way of thinking,” Kunkuyu said and added that the MEC chairperson “is always appointed in a transparent and legally accepted procedure”.

On the opposition party’s intentions to hold national wide demonstrations, Kunkuyu said “it was unfortunate”, emphasising that “dialogue remains a preferable approach”.

“Dialogue is necessary to avoid unnecessary confrontation and chaos,” Kunkuyu said while acknowledging that everyone has right to express feelings.

The Minister has since encouraged eligible Malawians to get registered in readiness of the 2025 general elections.

But Rev. Maulidi emphasises that MEC and the government should not ignore the concerns being made by the various stakeholders since they are asking for free and fair 2025 general elections.

He added that there is need for total partnership to ensure that there is transparency and accountability in the whole electoral process.

“The electoral process is governed by the Republic’s Constitution and it provides that all stakeholders should be involved in its execution,” he said. “If there are views of dissatisfaction from other stakeholders, MEC should listen to such calls.

“As a religious body, All-African Conference of Churches, takes justice and accountability very serious because our objective is to see to it that Africa is transformed economically, politically and religiously.

“If others are not satisfied with Malawi’s 2025 electoral process, then we strongly appeal to MEC, the government and all other stakeholders to seriously listen to their views and work towards rectifying the concerns so that we have free and fair elections.”

Rev. Maulidi thus called for accountable and demographic transparency in the voter registration process on the part of the MEC ahead of the 2025 elections.

Meanwhile, electoral stakeholders National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust in Blantyre has embarked on a district-wide awareness campaign to mobilise eligible citizens to get registered for the elections.

NICE Trust’s district programme officer for Blantyre, Glory Ngosi Maulidi, told MANA this week that during the awareness, the trust emphasises on citizens democratic right to vote; duties and responsibilities of the President, Members of Parliament and Ward Councilors in democracy and good governance.

“More civic education will centre on the negative effects of handouts so that voters are not manipulated by handouts,” she said. “We will also make emphasis on peace building to prevent conflicts and violence during campaign period and elections and after elections results.”

Maulidi said NICE trust faces challenges during this campaign, citing that some people were showing no interest to take part in elections.

“Some people still vow not to vote but we keep on encouraging them to vote because it is their democratic right. We also having mobility problem as NICE zone coordinators fail to conduct door-to-door mobilisation because they have vast area to cover,” she said.

Voter registration in Blantyre will run from November 9 to 22, which is phase two and in a separate interview, political analyst, Chimwemwe Tsitsi commended NICE Trust for embarking on the civic education, saying this was timely and necessary as this will contribute to high voter turnout for the registration.

“Civic education is crucial in attaining higher turnout,” he said. “In every election there are new voters — those that have just reached 18 and probably new procedures in the voting process. With illiteracy levels in some areas, this justifies need for intensified voter civic education.”

He observed that limited information on general election and related electoral procedures has potential to prevent people from voter registration.

“There is need for social media to be used vigorously alongside conventional media and traditional face-to-face initiatives as well as using text messages sent directly through the mobile service providers to ensure that as many people as possible are reached,” Tsitsi said.

In Thyolo, NICE Trust has urged youths in the district to desist from political violence while calling on them to promote peace and unity ahead of the elections.

In an interview with MANA on Thursday, Thyolo District NICE Trust, programmes officer, Moses Kaunda said: “As Malawians, peace and unity are essential. Through our sensitisation meetings, we are encouraging the youth to avoid being misled by political leaders to engage in violence.”

He, therefore, stressed that youths need be responsible considering that they are also Malawians, regardless of their political affiliation: “The youth must understand that, despite differing political views, they share a common identity as Malawians.”

He further urged unregistered youths to ensure they register with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) for them to vote in the 2025 elections.

Meanwhile, Group Village Head Chibwana said traditional leaders are committed to educate youth on how to avoid political violence during the electoral process, saying: “We are meeting with them regularly to provide guidance on the best practices for the campaign period and voting day.”—Reporting on NICE Trust activities by Ivy Yohane & Dalitso Kampira, MANA