All action of 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games to be beamed live on DStv and GOtv

* The Queens’ game against England from 15:50hrs will be live on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1



* The Queens’ next game after England will be against Northern Ireland on Sunday from 14:30hrs

* The opening ceremony tonight, Thursday is on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga from 21:55hrs

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawians are assured of maximum coverage of the Queens at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games as their matches, which they open against England on Saturday, will be beamed live on DStv and GOtv SuperSport channels.

The game against England from 15:50hrs will be live on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1.

A statement from MultiChoice, says all the action from the 22nd Commonwealth Games would be beamed starting with the opening ceremony tonight, Thursday July 28 from 21:55hrs on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga.

“Malawian sporting fans can expect unmissable sporting action and the full slate of games that Malawi’s athlete’s will be participating in.

“Often referred to as ‘The Friendly Games’, the Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations — which was first held in 1930, and, with the exception of 1942 and 1946, has taken place every four years since then.”

The Queens’ next game after England — who are ranked 3rd on INF world rankings — will be against Northern Ireland the following day from 14:30hrs.

They will be up against New Zealand on Monday, August 1 from 20:00hrs; then Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday, August 3 from 20:00hrs and Uganda on Thursday, August 2 from 16:00hrs.

The Queens’ best result at the Commonwealth Games is being 5th in 2010 and 2014 and also achieved the same position in 2007 at the Netball World Cup — having participated in six times.

In 2012, they competed in the Fast5 tournament in Auckland, New Zealand where they had several historic results including wins over Australia and England to finish finished in 5th place, just narrowly missing out on the finals.

In the 2010 edition, they went on to draw against powerhouses Australia while at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Queens defeated the second-ranked team in the world, New Zeland — for the first time in history.

Nicknamed the Vitality Roses, England have won the Commonwealth Games once while winning the bronze medal at the Netball World Cup.

As for Northern Ireland, their best result was 7th in 2014 Commonwealth Games and 7th in the Netball World Cup in 1983.

New Zealand have won the Commonwealth Games twice in 2006 and 2010 while claiming the Netball World Cup five time — 1967, 1979, 1987, 2003 and 2019.

The Calypso Girls of Trinidad & Tobago’s best placing at the Commonwealth Games was 10th in 2014 and joint 1st in 1979 Netball World Cup while Uganda’s best result at Commonwealth Games is 6th in 2018 and 7th in 2019 Netball World Cup.

The She-Cranes are currently ranked seventh in the INF world rankings — one place behind the Queens.

Live broadcast details of the 2022 Birmingham Games from today up to Sunday are as follows (all times CAT):

Thursday 28 July

* 21:55: Opening Ceremony – SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Friday 29 July

* 10:50: Rugby Sevens – SuperSport Rugby

* 12:25: Swimming, Session 1 – SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

* 12:50: Triathlon, Men’s Final – SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

* 15:00: Boxing, Men’s & Women’s Round of 32– SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

* 19:05: Cycling, Session 2 Finals – SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 30 July

* 08:55: Marathon – SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

* 15:50: Netball, England v Malawi – SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

* 17:30: Weightlifting, Women’s 49kg Finals– SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

* 20:55: Swimming, Session 4 – SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

* 21:45: Netball, New Zealand v Uganda – SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 31 July

* 10:25: Lawn Bowls – SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football

* 12:25: Swimming, Session 5 – SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

* 16:25: Gymnastics, Women’s Individual All Around Final – SuperSport Variety 2

* 17:55: Hockey, Men, India v Ghana – SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

* 22:55: Hockey, Women, Australia v South Africa – SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2