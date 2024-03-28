All 3 visiting coaches of Kenya, Zimbabwe and Zambia satisfied with high level competitiveness of 4-Nations Tournament

* I think we will have good results in June if I put the team together and have them mentally prepared—Kenya

All three visiting coaches for the 4-Nations Tournament — Kenya’s Engin Firat; Zimbabwe’s Norman Mapeza; Zambia’s Avram Grant — including the hosts’ Patrick Mabedi, has express their satisfaction of the high levels of competitiveness that prepares them for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2025 AFCON qualifying campaigns.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars, who first beat Malawi’s Flanes 4-0, won the 4-Nations Tournament after beating Zimbabwe 3-1 in the final played at Bingu National Stadium yesterday.

Striker Michael Olunga netted a hat-trick while Zimbabwe’s consolation was an own-goal courtesy of defender Joseph Okumu in a match where both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Okumu, who plays for Stade de Reims, miscued a clearance, resulting the ball hitting his own net just four minutes into the match.

But the Harambee Stars quickly recovered and levelled as Olunga headed in past Zimbabwe goalkeeper Bernard Donovan in first-half stoppage time.

Moments later, Zimbabwe were reduced to 10 men after Teenage Hadebe got a second yellow card before a commotion led to Warriors coach Norman Mapeza being red carded after storming the pitch in protest of referee Godfrey NKhakananga’s decisions.

Olunga, who plies his trade in Qatar for Al-Duhail, then put Kenya in the led in the 62nd minute after pouncing on a rebound but the Harambee Stars were then also reduced to 10 men after Richard Odada got his second yellow card.

But Olunga was at it again three minutes from time to seal the victory for Harambee Stars.

Thus Kenya coach Engin Firat is quoted by Fam.mw as saying he was glad that his charges had embraced a winning mentality, adding: “I think we will have good results in June if I put the team together and have them mentally prepared.

“The crop of players we shall be having in June will be the most determining factor. We don’t have a large pool of players to choose from compared to teams like Senegal and Morocco.

“I believe it depends on the squad; if one or two players are out, it may have a significant impact on the team. We will be prepared if I combine them all.”

In their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group F qualifiers, Kenya are alongside Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, The Gambia, Burundi and Seychelles while Zimbabwe are up against Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho in Group C.

The Warriors coach, Norman Mapeza said despite the loss they had a wonderful tournament: “Second half we had one or two issues over penalty appeals, we had a commotion, their coach was on the pitch and I was also on the pitch.

“So unfortunate I was red-carded and that affected my boys physiologically. But it was a good tournament and we just say congratulations to Kenya,” Mapeza is quoted as saying during the post-match interview.

Zambia’s coach Avram Grant also said they had gained a lot from the tournament ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in June in which they are in Group E with Morocco, Congo, Tanzania, Niger and Eritrea.



“The tournament helped us a lot as we have crucial matches in the World Cup qualifiers,” he is quoted as saying after beating the Flames 2-1 in the third place play-off. “We met good teams as Malawi and Zimbabwe gave us good game.”

The Chipolopolo lost 5-6 to Zimbabwe in the semifinal game after post–match penalties following a two-all draw in regulation time

On his part on the Flames’ overall performance during the tournament, coach Patrick Mabedi said he was happy with the team’s performance, emphasising that there were plenty of positives.

“It was a good tournament in terms of trying some new players,” he is quoted as saying after losing to Zambia. “Today, I was very, very happy with the performance, especially in the second half.

“We were able to build attacks into the last third, but finishing was the problem. It is work in progress and we’ll get over it.”

“We also wanted to win, unfortunately we couldn’t, but as a technical panel, we are very happy with what we have seen.”

A report by Fam.mw indicates that Mabedi made several changes to his squad that started against Kenya with goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu, defender Lawrence Chaziya, winger Lanjesi Nkhoma, midfielder Patrick Mwaungulu and striker Lloyd Njaliwa getting the nod in place of Brighton Munthali, Joseph Balakasi, Robert Saizi, Chawanangwa Kaonga and Chifundo Mphasi.

The Flames once again conceded twice within five minutes just like in the semi-final against Kenya. Clatous Chama set piece was just too good for Nyasulu in the 16th minute.

The Chipolopolos doubled the lead this time through Leicester City’s Patson Daka while Malawi pulled one back through Lawrence Chaziya’s set piece but failed to level the scores as Zambia claimed bronze.