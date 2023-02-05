Algeria earn two CHAN individual prestigious awards; Best Player of Tournament and Golden Boot award

Houssem Eddine Mrezigue as the Best Player

* Aymen Mahious became the second Algerian to win the Championship’s Golden Boot award

Maravi Express

As a consolation, two of Algeria players — who had high hopes to clinch the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2022 but were shattered by losing 4-5 to Senegal in post match penalties — earned the Best Player of Tournament and Golden Boot award.

The Best Player was Houssem Eddine Mrezigue while Aymen Mahious became the second Algerian to win the Championship’s Golden Boot award.

Algeria also set a new tournament record by not conceding in six games at the tournament in regular time and the final was the first game to go into extra time.

The 22-year-old midfielder Houssem Eddine Mrezigue, was awarded Best Player for his consistency in being the difference as reported by CAFonline, saying right from the tournament opener against Libya, the native of Aïn Arnat was off to a quick start, high flying in midfield and established himself as the heart of the team.

His box-to-box abilities with and without the ball pleased the CAF technical experts who were impressed by his ability to orchestrate counterattacks and continuously create chances for the forwards while also pursuing the ball when on defence.

His tackles were timely, he exerted pressure on opponents and his interceptions were spot on. His faults were also noted as intelligent and smart enough not to be fouls but broke down the opponents’ moves in transition.

The CR Belouizdad star ensured the transition between defence and attack was smooth and he always passed up as one with three lungs. His ability to run up and down the field to provide support for his teammates was commendable.

He was named the Man-of-the-Match in the semi-final against Niger when for the first time, Algeria scored more than one goal in a single game at the tournament. They had registered 1-0 wins over Libya, Ethiopia, Mozambique in the group stages as well as Côte d’Ivoire in the quarter-finals.

Placed in a more offensive position during the final, Mrezigue was everywhere doing the hard tasks as Madjid Bougherra sought Algeria’s first ever CHAN title. Even though the hosts fell short, Mrezigue will walk away with an award that he fully deserves, and he is in good company with incredible past winners.

For Aymen Mahious, the 25-year-old scored five goals in the competition joining his countryman El Arbi Hillel Soudani as the second Algerian to win the award as the latter scooped the honour with four other players in 2011 tournament.

Mahious scored five goals but missed a penalty as Senegal won 4-3 on penalties in a hectic CHAN 2022 final that finished goalless at full-time.

His goals against Libya and Ethiopia in the first two group stage announced his arrival in the CHAN while a last minute goal against Cote d’Ivoire in the quarter-final plus a brace in the 5-0 semi-final win against Niger was enough to earn the honour.

The forward featured in all of Algeria’s six CHAN 2022 matches. He only failed to score in the group game against Mozambique and against Senegal in the final.

The USM Alger’s goal poacher finished the competition two goals ahead of closest challenger Razafindranaivo Koloina of Madagascar.

The 22-year-old scored three goals in six matches to propel his nation to a third-place finish.

Mahious inherits the ‘goal king’ crown from 2020 CHAN Golden Boot winner Soufiane Rahimi. The Moroccan scored five goals in the previous tournament, helping his country to claim their second CHAN trophy.

He is the third player to score five or more goals at the tournament. Only Ayoub El Kaabi’s nine goals for Morocco during the 2018 event is better than Mahious and Rahimi’s tally.

Awards from previous editions:

Best Players

2020: Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco)

2018: Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco)

2016: Meschack Elia (Democratic Republic of Congo)

2014: Ejike Uzoenyi (Nigeria)

2011: Zouhaier Dhaouadi (Tunisia)

2009: Tresor Mputu (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Golden Boot

2022: Aymen Mahious (5 goals, Algeria)

2020: Soufiane Rahimi (5 goals, Morocco)

2018: Ayoub El Kaabi (9 goals, Morocco)

2016: Elia Meshack (4 goals, DR Congo); Chisom Chikatara ( 4 goals, Nigeria); Ahmed Akaïchi ( 4 goals, Tunisia)

2014: Bernard Parker (4 goals, South Africa)

2011: El Arbi Hillel Soudani (3 goals, Algeria); Myron Shongwe (3 goals, South Africa); Mudather Karika ( 3 goals, Sudan); Zouheir Dhaouadi (3 goals, Tunisia); Salema Kasdaoui (3 goals, Tunisia)

2009: Given Singuluma (5 goals, Zambia)—Information from CAFonline.com