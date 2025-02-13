Alama Consultancy’s February 21 CEOs summit set to address urgent business challenges in Malawi’s evolving market landscape

Alama Consultancy CEO, Olive Kawelama, a leading expert in integrating ESG strategies into business operations and driving sustainability initiatives

By Duncan Mlanjira

Newly-founded Alama Consultancy — in partnership with Pan African Learning and Growth Network (PALGNET) — have organised a summit for chief executive officers (CEOs) on February 21, which is set to address urgent business challenges in Malawi’s evolving market landscape.

A press statement from Alama Consultancy says the ‘Beyond Compliance: ESG and Sustainability CEO Summit’, to be hosted at Protea Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, will bring together CEOs, business leaders and stakeholders to address critical issues surrounding environmental, social & governance (ESG) practices.

Alama Consultancy emphasises that with increasing regulatory pressures, market access challenges and heightened stakeholder expectations, the summit will highlight why integrating ESG principles, beyond mere compliance, “is essential for business success in Malawi”.

“The event will encourage CEOs to take the lead, not only in meeting compliance requirements but in shaping a sustainable future for their organisations and for Malawi’s competitiveness on the global stage,” says the statement.

“The summit will focus on the vital role of CEO leadership in advocating for the development of legal and regulatory frameworks that foster a fair and sustainable business environment.

“With companies increasingly facing risks of fines, reputational damage and limited access to international markets, due to inadequate ESG practices, the summit will emphasise how early involvement in shaping these frameworks can help businesses mitigate these risks.”

Alama Consultancy further says through collaborative dialogue, the summit will aim at formulating actionable steps to address these challenges, “ensuring that businesses in Malawi are well-equipped to thrive in an evolving sustainable business landscape”.

Alama Consultancy CEO, Olive Kawelama is quoted in the statement as saying: “The shift from compliance to strategic ESG integration is essential not only for business growth but also for ensuring a fair and sustainable environment for future generations.

“CEOs who take proactive leadership in this space will not only safeguard their organisations but also strengthen Malawi’s position in the global marketplace.”

The participation is targeted at business leaders who integrate ESG into their core strategies, “not only ensure compliance but also position their organisations for long-term success, driving growth and gaining a competitive edge”.

“The summit will provide a platform for CEOs to engage with experts, peers and regulators to craft solutions that address both immediate needs and long-term goals for sustainable development in Malawi.”

For more information or to register, interested participants are encouraged to contact Alama Consultancy CEO, Olive Kawelama through +265 885 319 43 or email: olive.Kawelama@alamamw.com.

Or through Pan African Learning and Growth Network (PALGNET) Regional Director, Leonard Kazembe on +265 999 295 659 or email: training@palgnet.com.

Alama Consultancy is a pioneering startup in the ESG and sustainability consultancy space and although new, the company is led by experienced professional dedicated to helping businesses integrate sustainable practices, enhance ESG performance, and contribute to a sustainable future.

Offering services such as ESG audits, strategy formulation, climate risk management and ESG reporting, Alama is committed to delivering customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

The CEO, Olive Suki Nelida Kawelama is a leading expert in integrating ESG strategies into business operations and driving sustainability initiatives.

She is Malawi’s first certified GRI Sustainability Professional and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration with a focus on sustainability as a competitive advantage.

Alama says Kawelama has led numerous initiatives to help businesses align with global sustainability standards and stakeholder expectations.