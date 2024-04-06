Al Ahly, Sundowns oust Tanzanian sides Simba and Yanga from CAF Champions League

* Al Ahly will face tonight’s winners of the match between DR Congo’s TP Mazembe and Angola’s Petro de Luanda in the semi-finals

* Sundowns date winners between Côte d’Ivoire’s ASEC Mimosas and Tunisian side Esperance Sportive de Tunis

Maravi Express

Tanzanian sides, Simba FC and Young Africans (Yanga) — who were aiming at a shot for their first-ever CAF Champions League title are out of the completions after defeats to Egypt’s Al Ahly and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns respectively.

Simba, who lost 0-1 at home against the defending champions, Ahly in the first leg of the quarterfinals, succumbed 0-2 away in Cairo last night while Yanga — who drew 0-0 at home — were eliminated after penalty shootouts.

The Egyptian giants have reached the last four thanks to goals by Omar El-Sulaya and Mahmoud Kahraba at Cairo International Stadium and will face the winners of the match between TP Mazembe and Petro de Luanda in the semi-finals.

DR Congo’s TP Mazembe and Angola’s Petro de Luanda, who drew 0-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals, date each other tonight as well as the other clash between Côte d’Ivoire’s ASEC Mimosas and Tunisian side Esperance Sportive de Tunis — who also drew 0-0 in the first leg.

CAFonline reports that the Cairo-based side displayed their dominance from the outset, seeking an early breakthrough to unsettle their opponents. French striker Antony Modeste threatened Simba’s defence in the 11th minute, but his header narrowly missed the target.

Modeste came close again in the 22nd minute, only for the referee to disallow the goal for an offside call against his teammate, El Shahat, who provided the assist.

Despite Simba’s attempts to advance and create opportunities, they found themselves thwarted by Al Ahly’s goalkeeper, Mostafa Shobier, who made crucial saves in the 33rd minute to keep his team’s goal intact.

The first half ended goalless, with both teams locked in a battle for supremacy.

However, Al Ahly broke the deadlock early in the second half when Omar El-Sulaya capitalized on a chance in the 47th minute, firing a powerful shot past Simba’s Moroccan goalkeeper, Ayoub Lakred, to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Simba intensified their attacks in search of an equalizer, but their efforts were in vain. Meanwhile, Al Ahly remained proactive in attack, aiming to extend their lead.

In stoppage time, Al Ahly was awarded a penalty after El Shahat was fouled inside the box and Mahmoud Kahraba stepped up to take the spot-kick and calmly converted it in the 90+6th minute.

In South Africa, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams — who emerged Goalkeeper of the Tournament during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023 — once more emerged as the hero when he save two crucial spot-kicks to propel Mamelodi Sundowns to victory against Yanga.

CAFonline reports that it was a tense penalty shootout victory as the South African giants had to dig deep to overcome their resilient Tanzanian opponents, with the match culminating in a goalless draw after extra time.

The dramatic shootout unfolded, ultimately ending 3-2 in favour of Sundowns and in regulation time Young Africans proved to be formidable adversaries, fiercely contesting every ball and frustrating their South African counterparts.

Despite relentless pressure from Sundowns, the Tanzanian side held firm, with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams particularly influential in keeping his team in the game.

A pivotal moment came in the 51st minute when Ivorian forward Joseph Guede squandered a golden opportunity to break the deadlock, failing to beat the vigilant Williams in a one-on-one situation.

Despite mounting pressure, Young Africans remained resolute, with their defensive line standing firm against waves of Sundowns attacks.